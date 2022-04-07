Kris Jenner unrecognizable with new hair — See Kardashian momager’s chin-length bob

Kris Jenner was spotted with a new chin-length bob. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kris Jenner was unrecognizable when she showed off her new haircut recently.

The 66-year-old mom of six traded her signature short pixie for a longer bob with bangs.

The Kar-Jenner momager has rocked her brunette pixie cut for several years, making it her signature style.

Kris has always sported short hair, dating back to when she was married to Robert Kardashian before the Kardashian family made a name for themselves in reality TV.

Kris Jenner trades her signature pixie for a bob with bangs

Recently, Kris showed off a longer hairdo in two slides in her Instagram stories.

Earlier this week, the talent manager and entrepreneur plugged some of her daughters’ makeup collection. Kris tagged her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kylie’s makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, along with her makeup artist Etienne Ortega.

Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

In the first slide, Kris applied some lip gloss from her daughters’ makeup line, showing off her new do in the process.

Instead of her darker pixie cut, Kris sported a lighter, longer bob with soft, side-swept bangs. She paired the chic new haircut with natural makeup, accentuating her natural features.

Kris continued to plug Kendall and Kylie’s makeup collection in a second slide as she sported an off-the-shoulder white robe and a matching manicure.

Kris’ new hairstyle took years off her look, softening her face, and showcased how she resembles her famous daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

Kris promoted Kylie and Kendall’s makeup line ahead of The Kardashians premiere

It’s unclear whether Kris grew her short hair out for the new look or if a wig or extensions were used, but she rocked her new look either way. It’s also possible the chic new bob was just a temporary look to celebrate her daughters’ cosmetic line launch.

Kris’ post came ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner collaboration party on Tuesday. The kit dropped on Wednesday, including an eyeshadow palette, lip glosses, lip crayons, blush, and highlighter.

Next up for the busy mother, grandmother, and momager is the premiere of her family’s newest series on Hulu, The Kardashians.

Last year, Kris teased, “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are.”

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey,” Kris continued. “I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous, and everyone’s going to watch.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.