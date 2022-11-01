Kris looked amazing in her costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

She’s the matriarch who manages the careers of her five stunning daughters.

But this Halloween, Kris Jenner stepped into the spotlight — and looked fabulous doing so!

The 66-year-old reality star wowed when she dressed up as Wonder Woman for the holiday.

Wearing the superhero’s trademark red, blue, and gold outfit, Kris showed off her toned legs in the figure-hugging costume.

Adding a pair of red, heeled boots, Kris twirled her matching floor-length cape around in the snaps, which she shared on Instagram.

To complete the look, she added a pair of gold wrist covers, a matching headband and some large gold hoop earrings.

“Boss by day, Wonder Woman by night,” she told her 50.6 million followers.

Kris Jenner celebrates daughter Kim Kardashian’s birthday

Earlier in the week, Kris delighted fans when she shared a picture featuring all her girls.

The photo featured Kourtney, 43, Khloe, 38, Kendall, 26, and 25-year-old Kylie. The tribe had shown up for their sister Kim’s 42nd birthday, who also featured in the snap.

Kris looked stunning in a silver sequined mini dress, which had long sleeves.

Kylie and Kourtney opted for all-black ensembles, whereas Kendall and Khloe shone in maroon and pink gowns.

Birthday girl Kim looked amazing with her newly-dyed platinum blond locks, as she wore a white lace gown that was layered on top of black underwear.

Kris, who is also mom to son Rob, 35, simply captioned the snap, “My girls,” and affectionately added a white love heart.

Kris Jenner shares Kylie Jenner’s new makeup line

Elsewhere, Kris was busy in her capacity as “momager” as she plugged Kylie’s new makeup ranges for her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The beauty mogul has released a collaboration between her company and the hit film, The Wizard of Oz.

Teasing the pairing, Kylie’s business shared a short clip, which showed the entrepreneur dressed as Dorothy, pictured inside the Wicked Witch’s crystal ball.

Kris was quick to support daughter Kylie. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

Ever her kids’ biggest supporter, Kris immediately reposted the video with her own fans, writing, “So excited for this!!!!”

Earlier in the month, Kris also shared her daughter’s other collaboration — this time with the DC superhero, Batman.

Adding pictures of the products to her grid, Kris also shared a stunning picture of Kylie to the carousel.

Dressed all in black leather for the vampy look, Kylie also added the character’s trademark abdominal six-pack to her look.

“How amazing is this collab?! Based on the original Batman comics!” wrote Kris.