Kris Jenner rocks sheer SKIMS dress on a yacht

Kris Jenner is a mom, businesswoman, grandma, and social media star— really, there isn’t anything that Kris can’t do.

Kris’s life is largely dedicated to supporting her daughters and ensuring her family’s money and success as their momager.

That said, she’s a staunch supporter of her daughters’ businesses, with her Instagram bio only being a list of tags for all of Kylie Jenner’s brands, Kim’s Brands, Kendall Jenner’s 818 vodka, Kourtney’s Poosh line, Rob’s clothing line Arthur George, Khloe’s Good American clothing line, and Kris’s on home product brand, Get Safely.

Between assisting with all of these businesses and preparing for Season 2 of their new show, The Kardashians, it doesn’t seem like Kris gets a lot of time to relax, but she shared a snapshot of herself on a boat for fans earlier this week.

She may not necessarily be relaxing, but the 66-year-old mom looked at peace as she posed on the boat’s deck.

She stood with one hand on her hip and the other against a supporting beam of the ship, sporting her classic Kris Jenner pixie cut.

Kris Jenner shows off figure in sheer SKIMS maxi dress

Viewers were stunned by her outfit, a sheer dress with splashes of psychedelic color throughout. The dress was courtesy of her daughter Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS.

Kris wrote, “Yep I’m wearing [SKIMS],” and tagged Kim’s Instagram handle. Her 49.3 million followers left over 522,000 likes on the post and thousands of comments as well.

The post truly proved that age is just a number for the momager as Kris looked stunning in the sheer cover-up.

Though she wasn’t necessarily modeling for SKIMS, she might as well have been promoting the dress for everyone to buy.

The dress is sold out online in the SKIMS store, though fans can keep an eye out to see if it will be restocked in the future. It retails for $118.

Kris Jenner on teaching a MasterClass

While Kris works with her daughters and their businesses a lot, she also works on her own personal bands and most recently has been working on teaching a MasterClass on personal branding.

Though she is a branding and business genius, she admitted that she does hit some rough patches along the way.

She confessed, “The thought of teaching somebody else how to do something that I have accomplished was a little intimidating. Once I wrapped my head around the fact that MasterClass is a place where people can go to learn about somebody else’s process, and my process doesn’t mean it’s the only way to do it, I just felt like I could share my way of doing things, and I’m going to give it my all.”

She later added that not everything she has done had been a success, but she doesn’t regret a single chance she’s taken, and overall, it seems to have worked out well for the family and their billion-dollar empire.

As far as running businesses, Kris is self-assured. “This is my element. I feel like when I relax or take a few days off for any reason and I’m gone for too long, I get really anxious.”

She concluded, “So some days I’m a badass and some days I’m just a big baby that just is feeling sorry for herself because these four things didn’t go right today. I’m just like everybody else. I want everything to go really well.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere in September.