Kris Jenner reveals dying wish is to be turned into necklaces for her kids

Kris Jenner truly does it all.

The Kardashians star, 66, is already balancing motherhood, multiple businesses, and a busy career as momager extraordinaire to her six children.

And, if Jenner gets her dying wish, she may someday be a necklace.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner revealed that when she passes, she wants to be cremated – and to have her ashes “made into necklaces” for her kids to wear.

The episode followed the Kardashian-Jenner brood as matriarch Kris underwent hip replacement surgery. Afterward, Jenner reported, daughter Kim Kardashian had asked her mother’s doctors to save parts of the bone.

“Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Jenner told Kylie on the phone.

Kylie answered: “That is weird.”

Kris Jenner wants to be “made into necklaces.” Pic credit: Hulu

‘Kylie doesn’t want me to be cremated’

Jenner’s daughter Khloé, 38, was by her mom’s side for her recovery, and she also joined in: “Remember when you wanted your ashes – you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”

“That’s a great idea!” Jenner insists.

“That’s weird,” Khloé tells her.

“No, it’s not,” Jenner replies.

The macabre discussion only spiraled outward from there.

“I don’t even know why we need to get buried,” Khloé pouts. “In the Bible it says we can’t get cremated, but I just want to be cremated!”

“No,” Jenner protests. “Kylie doesn’t want me to be cremated.”

That seemed to put a stop to the debate.

‘Memorial’ jewelry: a growing trend?

With both daughters insisting the idea was “weird,” it’s unclear whether Jenner will actually become jewelry.

But the concept, surprisingly, isn’t that far out-there. TMZ has reported that the children of the rapper Coolio, who passed earlier this year, are in the process of designing jewelry that will hold some of his ashes.

Companies have also cropped up online, offering to turn loved ones’ ashes into wearable keepsakes, “memorial diamonds,” or even glass art.

It sounds like Khloé and Kylie, at least, aren’t yet sold on the idea of wearing their mom as jewelry. But they’re open to discussion: in a confessional later in the episode, Khloé shared: “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen.”

“If I’m in a coma,” she went on, “I’m still getting my nails done once a week – and that’s in my will.”