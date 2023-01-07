Kris Jenner mourns the loss of Tristan Thompson’s mom, shares beautiful tribute

Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt tribute to Tristan Thompson’s late mom. Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

After Tristan Thompson’s mom, Andrea Thompson, suddenly passed away, Kris Jenner took to social media to share a touching tribute to the woman she called a “beautiful angel.”

Andrea died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack at her home in Toronto. Tristan quickly left LA for Canada to be with the family, with ex-Khloe Kardashian flying out to support him.

In the wake of the sad news, Kris shared a series of photos of Andrea with various Kardashians to her Instagram Friday, along with a heartfelt note.

In the caption, Kris wrote that she was “so heartbroken” by the news of Andrea’s passing, and that her “thoughts, prayers, and all of my love” were with Tristan and his three brothers.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” The Kardashians star wrote. “What a blessing you were to your family!!!”

“I will miss you Andrea,” Kris concluded her post. “I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

Tristan and Khloe started dating back in 2016, when he was playing basketball in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple welcomed their first child, now 4-year-old daughter True, in April 2018.

The pair briefly broke up in 2020, after Tristan allegedly cheated on The Kardashians star with Jordyn Woods, the then-best friend of Khloe’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, but later reunited. Their second child together, a 5-month-old son whose name has not yet been revealed, was born via surrogate last summer.

In December of 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another baby – while still dating Khloe – with fitness model Maralee Nichols. He and Khloe broke up for good soon after.

Khloe Kardashian co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson

But despite his infidelities, Khloe has managed to stay on somewhat good terms with the father of her children.

On the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which followed the birth of the couple’s son, fans caught a peek into their relationship when Khloe allowed Tristan into the hospital room to meet their newborn.

Khloe has also defended Tristan on her social media, urging fans not to send hate comments to the NBA player.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she once wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of True.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.