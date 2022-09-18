Kris Jenner admits Kylie Jenner is her favorite child

Kris Jenner comes clean about some Kardashian Jenner family rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kris Jenner and youngest daughter Kylie Jenner visited The Late Late Show with James Corden to sit down and answer some questions.

However, unlike James’ usual guests, Kris was hooked up to a lie detector and asked some burning questions about her family.

The KarJenner family lives a very public life, but there are still rumors about the family and their relationships despite their openness on camera and on social media.

Enter James, who took it upon himself to help the family’s matriarch clear up some rumors.

Kylie and James took turns asking Kris some burning questions. At one point, Kylie asks her mother if she is her favorite child.

Fans have long speculated that Kylie is her mother’s favorite, but this allowed Kris to set the record straight.

After a brief pause, Kris answered, “Yes,” which the test administrator determined was true. After answering, Kris joked, “I can’t go home.”

But Kylie wasn’t shocked by her mother’s admission claiming, “I already knew the answer.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kris Jenner denies other popular rumors about her family

Confirming Kylie’s status as the favorite wasn’t the only thing Kris dished on.

Kylie asked her mother if she thought Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s PDA was too much.

The polygraph administrator claimed that Kris’ answer of “Once in a while” was a lie.

Kris was also asked to confirm or deny the recirculated rumor that she helped daughter Kim Kardashian release her infamous sex tape.

The audience was notably shocked when James asked Kris directly whether the rumor was true, to which she replied no. And according to the polygraph administrator, Kris wasn’t lying.

Critics question validity of lie detector test

Critics flooded the comment section of the video, expressing their skepticism of the Late Late Show segment.

Some pointed out polygraph tests are inadmissible in court due to their unreliability, while others claimed the test administrator may have been a fraud.

Pic credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

One person commented, “We need a lie detector on the lie detector guy [rolling laughing emoji].”

Then there were those who believed the polygraph was not rigged but that Kris was a terrific liar.

Pic credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Another wrote, “All this does is show how Kris has mastered the art of lying.”

Only Kris knows whether she was telling the truth, but for now, it seems she’s set the record straight on rumors.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22.