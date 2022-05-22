Kris Jenner, 66, shows serious skin in a sheer green dress 

Kris Jenner poses in a sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kris Jenner is the mother of five breadwinners known for their sex appeal, but that does not mean she doesn’t have any left for herself. Kris wore a sheer green gown by Dolce & Gabbana that said Portofino across the stomach– the location of Kourtney’s upcoming nuptials.

Kris’ underwear peeked through the see-through number and showed that you are never too old to go sheer.

The momager is in Italy, where her entire family is in town, preparing for her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian’s nuptials to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The two made it official in California early this week, but now they celebrate their love with a proper ceremony.

Kris’ daughters shared their love in the comments section for the youthful-looking 66-year-old.

Kris Jenner goes sheer in a gown in Portofino

Kris Jenner showed that you could go sheer at any age. Kris wore a long, sheer green gown by Dolce & Gabbana. She put one hand on her hip and the other on the wall beside her.

Along with the word Portofino, the dress featured various artwork in patches strategically placed throughout the garment.

Kris’ voluminous bob was back as her hair shined. Kris wore elaborate drop earrings with multi-colored stones.

In the background were deep green-colored furniture, intricate tiling, a very colorful carpet, and various artwork.

Kris wrote in the caption, “PORTOFINO. @dolcegabbana. Hair @andrewfitzsimons Makeup @ash_kholm.”

Kylie showed love calling her mom “gorgeous legend,” while Khloe simply wrote, “regal.”

Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris showed some skin under the see-through dress; her white undergarments were visible through the dress. Corey Gamble is a lucky man!

The gang has sported a lot of Dolce & Gabbana during this trip. Kylie rocked a monochrome slinky dress by the luxury brand, while her daughter Stormi wore a white D & G dress. Finally, Khloe Kardashian shared some thirst traps in head-to-toe chocolate attire by the brand.

The KarJenner squad is in Italy for Kourtney’s wedding

According to the latest reports, all the KarJenners are in Portofino for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie, and Kris were all photographed in Italy.

Kourtney and Travis got married officially last Sunday in Santa Barbara, and Kourtney’s grandmother MJ was present but other family members were not. The Italian ceremony is something that Travis and Kourtney planned before the 2022 Met Gala. The lovebirds were spotted engaging in extreme PDA in Italy, and Kourtney posted braless pictures in a green dress.

The Daily Mail revealed that Kourtney’s ceremony is tomorrow at a castle. Monsters and Critics will have more pictures and updates from the big day which is sure to have drama!