Kris Foster confirms marital status with Jeymi Noguera

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kris Foster is setting the record straight about her relationship with Jeymi Noguera.

Kris and Jeymi’s journey to saying “I do” was riddled with red flags.

The couple had never met in person before Kris left the U.S. to move to Colombia to live with Jeymi.

Once Kris arrived in South America, the troubles continued, including her medical issues, financial trouble, and legal problems back home.

Their time on Season 4 of The Other Way proved their marriage was on the rocks, but neither had officially confirmed their marriage status.

During Part 1 of the Tell All, Kris and Jeymi told Shaun Robinson they hadn’t spoken since TLC viewers last saw them on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, when they got into an explosive argument that ended with Kris shoving Jeymi.

Jeymi admitted that she fell in love with a “scam” and “someone who didn’t exist” and that she cheated on Kris while she was in America dealing with her son’s legal issues.

When Shaun asked the ladies what the current status of their marriage was, Kris responded, “There is no marriage.”

For her part, Jeymi replied, “Marriage? I’m single.”

Now, Kris is confirming that she and Jeymi have gone their separate ways.

Kris Foster confirms she’s no longer married to Jeymi Noguera

In the comments section of a recent post on Instagram, Kris received a question from a follower who asked, “So I’m confused married or not?”

Kris told a follower that she’s no longer married to Jeymi. Pic credit: @crazykboog1/Instagram

Kris was concise in her answer, which read, “@queendee2023 not.”

While Kris has kept her and Jeymi’s wedding day photos on her Instagram feed, Jeymi has scrubbed all pics of the two of them together.

Kris has come under harsh criticism this season from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. She’s been accused of being a drug addict, was labeled “abusive” for shoving Jeymi during their argument, and many feel that her stories just don’t add up.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are backing Jeymi following her split from Kris

Meanwhile, it looks as though Jeymi has moved on, literally and figuratively. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jeymi shared footage of the day she moved out of her and Kris’ apartment in Colombia, admitting that she felt like a “failure.”

Jeymi has received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. She recently celebrated accruing 23,000 Instagram followers, which has since climbed to 25,000 as of the publishing of this article.

Along with a selfie in a recent post, Jeymi showed her gratitude for her fans and wrote in the caption, “We are 23,000…. #TEAMJEYMI thank you for helping me to be stronger…”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.