Kris Jenner and her daughter Kylie Jenner are showing off their amazing legs for round 2, which references a couple of different things.

The momager has been giving The Kardashians fans something to talk about over the past couple of weeks as she brings her fashion A-game to support her children.

Last month Kris made headlines for the sheer white dress she rocked at an investor meeting for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

Later that same month, Kris twinned with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to support Kylie at her Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty.

Kylie, of course, is no stranger to making headlines for using her fashion choices to promote her business.

This time around, Kylie had her mom Kris join her in making a big announcement in style.

Kris and Kylie Jenner show off amazing legs for round 2

Taking to Instagram to end the week, Kris shared a stunning snap of herself and Kylie promoting their latest collaboration.

Black was the color of choice for the photo shoot. Kylie rocked a sleeveless black bodysuit that highlighted her figure, especially her long legs. Her hair was sleeked back in a bun as she sported red lipstick and open-toe heels to complete her look.

Kris went for a turtleneck, long-sleeve bodysuit with black high heels. The momager’s signature short hair was on point, with sunglasses adding flair to her attire.

They both had serious looks on their faces as they stared at the camera, with Kris placing on finger on Kylie’s chin.

“Ready for round 2 🍸😉 #repost @kyliecosmetics i have one word for tonight… vodka 🍸 Kris Collection drops 09.14 on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliejenner,” was the caption on Kris’s Instagram post.

The comments section of the post featured The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, who responded with several fire and heart emojis.

Kylie and Kris also promoted their new collaboration while drinking martinis and looking fabulous in a Tik Tok video.

The Kardashians Season 2 coming soon

Not only are Kris and Kylie gearing up for “round 2” with their new collaboration, but they are preparing for Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The famous family is back with more drama than ever on their hit Hulu series later this month. Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of her son are featured with her revealing she struggled from postpartum struggles in the trailer.

Khloe’s baby boy and the drama she experienced with Tristan Thompson are addressed in the second season of the reality TV show.

It’s not all fighting, though as the family gathers for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

Kris has a lot to look forward to this month as she drops a new collab with daughter Kylie and her family’s TV show hits airwaves again.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.