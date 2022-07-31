Kourtney Kardashian without pants, shows killer legs in nothing but a blazer

Kourtney Kardashian showed some leg as she went without pants in an oversized blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian proved she could keep up with her sisters in showing off her body as she appeared to lose her pants on Saturday.

The Kardashians star showed she is all about the girl boss energy as she showed off her killer legs in nothing but an oversized blazer.

Kourtney wore a plaid and black oversized blazer as a dress as she had no bottoms on, showing off her toned, bronze legs.

She paired the look with silver strappy heels and put her hair up in a clip with a few strands falling on her face.

She sat on top of two luxury suitcases as she made intense eye contact with the camera, showing she is every inch the reality star.

The POOSH founder teased a future project in the caption, though she didn’t give any significant facts or hints as to what it might be.

Kourtney captioned the photo, “It’s giving boss lady with business venture coming soon 👀💭💬👩🏻‍🔬✨🤓🔎🥂.”

She received supportive likes from her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, though she didn’t open up about how many comments or likes she received.

Last week, Kourtney shared never before seen pictures from her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding to Travis Barker, in which her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell acted as a witness.

Kourtney wore a short, white mini dress that showed off some major cleavage and featured a red, beaded heart in the middle.

She paired the look with a very long, white veil and long, elbow-length white gloves. Her hair was worn clipped up in a bun, with a few strands hanging on her face.

Kourtney bared some major cleavage in one photo as she hunched over to sign her marriage license. The family was later seen on the steps of the courthouse as well as enjoying lunch together.

Kourtney dedicated the post to her grandmother, writing, “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️ so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

She received a like from her supportive sister, Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid.

The pair were later married in a much more lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, just weeks after the courthouse wedding.

Of course, there was also their drunken wedding in Las Vegas, but Kourtney claimed it was simply “practice” since they were unable to obtain a marriage license.