Kourtney Kardashian winks in lacy lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian is stunning in some lacy lingerie for a quick video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending time on tour with Travis Barker as he’s back on the road, but the socialite is still taking some time to stay glammed up.

While Kourtney’s sisters focus on their business endeavors, such as SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, and 818 Tequila, she’s more focused on her personal life and her Poosh blog.

As usual, Kourtney has mostly been sharing pictures with her and Travis as they stay attached to the hip, but she has also shared some throwback pics of their wedding and enjoyed swimming with her son, Reign.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Stories to send her followers a quick wink as she showed off some styled hair and lacy lingerie.

The clip was barely five seconds long, but the oldest Kardashian sister seemed to be enjoying herself when she took it.

This upload comes shortly after she shared some snapshots from a truckstop in Indiana with Travis.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy truck stop photoshoot

As previously reported, Kourtney has been on the road with Travis and the two took an opportune moment at a truck stop to snap some shots as they browsed the aisles.

The two opted for black ensembles, with Travis wearing dark sunglasses, all black pants and shoes, and a black hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.

Kourtney’s look featured similar baggy black pants and shoes, but she wore a white shirt with a black jacket on top. Naturally, she wore dark sunglasses as well.

The two often wear similar outfits as seen on The Kardashians Season 1 where they both have the same skeleton zip-up outfit.

Kourtney has officially claimed the title of tour wife while she’s been joining Travis backstage at the rock show, but she’s still making time for her family, too.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys Sunday swimming in green bikini

Kourtney took a few moments over the weekend to take a few photos with her son, Reign.

The two were having a great time in the swimming pool as they took some goofy pictures together, with Kourtney in a lime green two-piece.

Reign made “goggles” over his eyes with his hands and even gave his best duck face selfie to the camera as the two splashed around in the sun.

Rumors have been going wild for over a year that Kourtney is going to have a baby with Travis, and though the couple is trying, fans will have to wait for Season 2 of The Kardashians to learn more.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.