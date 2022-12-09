Kourtney Kardashian uses this $90 eye cream on her ‘whole body’

Kourtney Kardashians speaks about her high-end eye cream. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson­­

Kourtney Kardashian often takes skincare to the next level. Girls can apply eye cream to their entire bodies as a little treat – and, if the girl is Kourtney, that eye cream can cost $90.

The Kardashians star’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, recently unveiled its 2022 holiday mailer, a curated gift bundle that includes everything from Calabasas scented candles to a diamond-studded gold ankle bracelet.

The full package, valued at an estimated $2,500, is selling for just $1,500 on Poosh’s website – except, that is, for the lucky “friends, celebs, and influencers” who scored it from the brand for free.

In an unboxing video posted on YouTube earlier this week, Kourtney was joined by Sam Hyatt, an ad-sales executive at Poosh and one of the reality star’s best friends since high school.

When the duo unwrapped a bottle of Clarins Double Serum, an anti-aging daily face serum, Kourtney gushed, “You know I’m obsessed with this.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In fact, she’s such a fan of the product, The Kardashians star revealed, that she doesn’t just stop at her face.

“I use this on my whole body,” Kourtney admitted, adding, “I know that’s a treat.” A one-ounce bottle of Clarins Double Serum retails for $90.

“My body deserves it!” the Poosh founder insisted.

“Very luxurious,” her colleague put in.

Kourtney Kardashian unveils the Poosh holiday gift guide

But the Clarins serum isn’t the only product in Kourtney’s arsenal that’s doing double duty, as she revealed that she also applies the brand’s Total Eye Lift cream from head to toe.

The product, billed as an anti-aging eye cream, costs $89 for a half-ounce travel size.

When the cream was unveiled, Kourtney exclaimed, “I use that on my body too!”

“That’s why your skin is so soft,” her colleague quipped.

Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash over out-of-touch gifts

Kourtney has gotten backlash in the past for her aspirational gift ideas.

In June, Poosh published a Father’s Day gift guide that included a $3,600 Dolce and Gabbana silk bathrobe, a $1,000 designer skateboard, and $65 matcha flavored CBD gummies from Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker’s wellness brand.

When the gift guide was released, fans quickly took to social media to vent their frustrations with the star, slamming her suggestions as wildly out of touch.

But Kourtney appears undeterred. “I love using eye cream on my body,” she explained in the recent unboxing. “It’s the best!”

Fans will have to take her word for it.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.