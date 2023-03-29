Kourtney Kardashian was having fun as she looked sensational in a minidress in a series of photos.

The 43-year-old shared a series of photos posing on a fluffy couch and flashed a huge smile in the first snap.

The Kardashians star gave numerous sultry poses in the photo dump and is pictured laying with her back on the couch as she gazed into the camera in the fourth photo.

She wore black knee-high boots to complete the sexy all-black outfit.

In the sixth snap, Kourtney gave a unique pose with her shoulder hunched as she stood straight. The reality TV star appeared to have fallen asleep in the final snap.

In the caption, Kourtney offered some advice, writing, “let yourself evolve,” and credited Dimitris Giannetos for the cute blonde hairdo and photographer Julia Kulik for the snaps.

Kourtney Kardashian touts the benefits of Lemme Sea Moss

Kourtney sizzles in lingerie to promote Lemme, her vitamin and botanical supplement brand.

The 43-year-old posed with a bottle of Lemme Irish Sea Moss in light pink lingerie and a green jacket over her shoulder.

In the caption, she wrote, “Sea the benefits (of @lemme Sea): Irish Sea Moss is one of the most powerful plants and mineral-dense superfoods on the entire planet that naturally has 92 of the 102 minerals that the human body needs,” she wrote, continuing:

“We paired our wildcrafted Irish Sea Moss with D3 and Biotin for an extra boost of beauty, immunity, brain and skin health.”

She added some of the benefits, which include improving skin, hair, brain, and metabolism.

The entrepreneur also said sea moss could strengthen the immune system and support the digestive system.

One pack of the Lemme Sea Moss retails for $25 without a subscription on the website.

She launched the brand in September last year. Kourntey’s last venture was Poosh, a lifestyle website that she launched in 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in an ad for Lemme Purr

Kourtney spared no expense when it came to promotion as she got very creative for an ad campaign for Lemme Purr, which are vaginal health gummies from her brand.

In the clip, Kourtney is surrounded by cats wearing a yellow crop top and matching leggings.

The camera slowly closes up on her face when she eats one of the gummies. The supplement contains pineapple and Vitamin C and the probiotic SNZ 1969™, which targets vaginal health.

Purr retails for $30 without a subscription and contains 60 gummies.