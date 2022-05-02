Kourtney Kardashian swaps out her thong bikini for another risque swimsuit in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her envious curves in a sexy, black one-piece swimsuit while traveling with her fiance Travis Barker. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian made sure to show some skin, with cut-outs featured all the way down the chest and sides of her swimsuit, pairing the look with black sunglasses and sweeping her hair up into a clip.

Travis Barker opted for a pair of bright red swim trunks, while showing off his wide variety of tattoos.

The pair have been in Italy for over a week now, enjoying the sights and engaging in some major PDA. They were last seen relaxing on the shores of Lake Como, later larking about in the pool while enjoying the warm temperatures the country has to offer.

After their dip, the hot and heavy couple opted to sit on beach chairs and sip what looked like frozen coffee drinks. Kourtney threw on a pair of white and black baggy pants with a matching top and black Birkenstock sandals.

The Daily Mail obtained the images, which can be viewed here.

Kourtney Kardashian has been posting Instagram shots from Italy all week

Just yesterday, Kourtney posted a series of envy-inducing shots of her and Travis’ time in Lake Como, with many of the photos featuring food and views of their stunning surroundings.

Kourtney showed off selfies wearing a very tight, bright green, one-shoulder dress, opting to once more throw her hair up in a clip. She simply captioned the photos with a series of emojis. Many of them were food.

And just before that, Kourtney posted a photo of another dinner date outfit, making sure to make her followers jealous with pics of the delicious food they ate. Kourtney wore a tight black dress, with her curves on display with a low-cut neckline.

Kourtney has not only been showing off her curves in tight dresses, but she was seen just a few days ago wearing a black thong bikini while engaging in heavy PDA with Travis in a beach chair.

Fans have speculated that Kourtney and Travis are wedding planning in Italy

Travis sparked wedding planning rumors after posting an Instagram story with the inside of a church in Milan.

The POOSH founder and the Blink 182 drummer got engaged in October 2021 in a romantic, beachside proposal, surrounded by candles and roses. The moment will be shown on the next episode of The Kardashians, which will premiere on May 5 on Hulu.

After the GRAMMY Awards, Kourtney and Travis got “married” in Las Vegas, posting the pictures to Instagram on April 6.

Kourtney shared a photo of her and Travis wearing matching black leather jackets in front of an Elvis impersonator, though she claimed they couldn’t obtain a marriage license yet, and wrote in her caption, “practice makes perfect.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.