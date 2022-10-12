Kourtney Kardashian stuns shirtless under an open blazer

Kourtney Kardashian stunned fans in her two-piece suit with no bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in her latest campaign.

Wednesday morning, Kourtney was seen sporting a new look for her photoshoot for her brand Poosh.

Sporting a more androgynous look, the eldest Kardashian wore a black oversized two-piece suit. The suit added a business-like appeal with its pinstripe pattern and perfectly tailored pants. She coordinated her nails with the outfit, sporting long black nails.

Going for a high-fashion look, she ditched wearing a blouse and decided to go braless with an open blazer. She kept her accessories simple with multiple silver rings and a single safety pin earring.

For her hair, she pulled back her signature bob and made it emulate a sophisticated shortcut.

Kourtney, known for hating heavy makeup, went for a light sultry look. The reality star had a brown smokey eye with highlighter around the nose, the inner eyes, and cupid’s bow for a sun-kissed look. She finished the look with a muted brown lip that looked gorgeous on her.

Kourtney Kardashian poses in a pinstripe suit for Poosh. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Sustainability is a big deal for Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has made sustainability an active part of her brand. Her recent photoshoot was created to push The Poosh Guide to Fashion Sustainability, and she tagged the clothing brand Boohoo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum teamed up with the brand Boohoo to create a sustainable line for the fast fashion brand.

For New York Fashion week, Kourtney Kardashian unveiled two collections for the brand. Her pieces are limited edition and include 46 pieces in the collection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This line is more sustainable because the focus was to make the clothes with recyclable material. This includes recycled polyester, sequins, and ethically sourced cotton. However, it is important to note that there are some problematic materials, like polyurethane, which can’t be recycled and can be harmful in landfills.

Kourtney Kardashian almost didn’t do the fashion line with Boohoo

In an Instagram post, Kourtney admitted that the collaboration almost didn’t happen. According to her, she was going back and forth because sustainability and fast fashion were total opposites, and she was aware that this venture could come with backlash.

However, she ultimately decided to do it because she felt like she could make a big difference as an ambassador for the brand.

She captioned the photo saying, “I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

Overall, the mother of three admits that while she doesn’t have all the answers, she is calling on other experts to incorporate sustainability into Boohoo’s brand.