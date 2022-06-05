Kourtney Kardashian stuns in skintight cutout dress on dinner date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian wore a sexy, cut-out dress on a dinner date with new husband Travis Barker. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted on a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, proving that they are still very much in the honeymoon phase.

Kourtney showed that she is still into twinning with her Blink 182 drummer husband, wearing an all black ensemble.

Kourtney was spotted with husband Travis Barker in a daring dress

Kourtney sported a long sleeve, tight, black dress with cut-outs all down each side. It featured a small turtleneck, and sleeves that covered part of her hands. She paired the look with high, platform black boots, a black purse, and pinned her hair back in a low ponytail.

Kourtney’s husband Travis wore black trousers, and shoes, with a picture featuring goth-rock band Bauhaus. And, in what must have been an apparent fashion statement, he wore dark sunglasses despite the fact that it was night time. Perhaps trying to block his eyes from all the camera flashes?

The loved up pair were seen with Travis’ step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and another male friend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave Nobu Malibu together. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kourtney wants to be a good step-mother to Travis kids

Kourtney is said to be very keen to be a good step-mom to Travis’ children, with a source telling HollywoodLife that she really loves his kids and goes all out to make sure they feel included.

The source said, “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already.”

They continued, “But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

Kourtney recently posted an Instagram with her new last name

Kourtney is clearly still in the midst of wedded bliss, posting an Instagram carousel with a series of outfits and captioning the photos, “Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you?,” along with a telephone emoji.

Kourtney was seen standing in various locations in her house wearing an oversized black blazer as a dress with what looked to be a corset underneath, giving her some major cleavage. She paired the ensemble with strappy black heels, and pinned her hair up in a high bun.

The Kardashians star married Travis first in a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, later on in a legal ceremony at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, and later for a third time with family and friends present in Portofino, Italy.