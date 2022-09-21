Kourtney Kardashian stuns in sheer black lace with Travis Barker by her side

Kourtney and Travis make their shining debut during NYFW. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian Barker makes quite the entrance at the Boohoo Show in NYC, showing off her gorgeous curves, all while cozied up to her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney, who was recently named Boohoo’s newest brand ambassador on September 6, repped her collection at the event, supported by her husband, Travis.

The star wore a lacy, black see-through catsuit layered with a faux leather overcoat, black gloves, and tinted shades.

She accessorized with a choker necklace and finished out the look with black stiletto boots.

Kourtney also rocked her signature cropped bob, which beautifully framed her face.

Travis matched her edgy dominatrix look in a leather vest, belted low-rise black jeans, and platform oxford shoes.

Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Prior to the show, Kardashian had addressed some of the online backlash against her Boohoo partnership in regards to its double-edged sustainable initiative, as it’s considered to be a fast-fashion retailer.

Kourtney expresses thoughts on Boohoo backlash and sustainability

Sustainability has become an incredibly important and complex issue, especially in the fashion industry. However, just hours before the Boohoo show Kourtney very clearly summed up her approach to the collection.

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” Kourtney stated in a long Instagram caption.

She went on to say, “I want to help, and from my experience so far with working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help…all to come!!”

Kourtney clearly makes a conscious effort to help build awareness on the issue, as she’s open to ideas and suggestions that will help make the brand more sustainable.

Keeping up with the Kourtney and Travis’ PDA

Just two days before the Boohoo show, Kourtney and Travis also made headlines for attending the Tommy Hilfiger NYFW show.

The drummer surprised everyone at the event when he did a special performance for the show. The Hilfiger show took place at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive.

The Barkers were spotted hand and hand, sharing a heated kiss for the cameras, displaying their infamous tongue kiss.

Kourtney showed off yet another sensational fit that included a black and grey catsuit with a pair of black high heels, along with matching sunglasses.

She shared pictures of the look on her Instagram page.

Travis, on the other hand, wore a red, white, and black puffer jacket and black shoes to finish to look.

Next, Kourtney will promote her show, The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22.