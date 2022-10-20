Kourtney Kardashian is stunning in a sheer top made from recycled materials. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian has been promoting her business ventures and enjoying her life as Halloween approaches.

The eldest Kardashian sister recently celebrated the year mark of her engagement to Travis Barker shortly after debuting her collaboration with clothing brand Boohoo and her new line of dietary supplements, Lemme.

Kourtney took to social media earlier this week to share a few photos with her fans, though she let them speak for themselves, only adding a single ghost emoji.

Her Instagram share featured six photos, opening with a shot of her in a trendy outfit. Kourtney modeled a sheer top with a tattoo-like pattern, her black bra visible underneath.

She paired the look with pin-straight hair, a tiny black miniskirt, and knee-high black boots. Her makeup was fairly neutral, aside from some darker color around her eyes.

Kourtney also shared a few other pictures, including one of her and Travis in their matching zip-up skeleton onesies, some bat-shaped pancakes or toast, and some gorgeous Halloween decorations, including two giant skeleton statues with glowing eyes and several pumpkins.

Kourtney later shared a close-up shot of her outfit, noting that it was made of mostly recycled materials and was part of her collaboration with Boohoo.

Kourtney Kardashian and Boohoo collab faces backlash

When Kourtney’s collaboration with Boohoo first went public, it was quickly subject to a lot of backlash from critics.

Vogue reports that many assumed they were simply trying to greenwash the company; or make Boohoo look environmentally friendly when they’re really not.

Historically, they do very poorly as far as their transparency regarding practices, policies, and social and environmental efforts, though the number is slowly increasing.

Of course, Kourtney expected the backlash from being Boohoo’s new “sustainability ambassador.” Naturally, being a Kardashian comes with a lot of criticism.

Kourtney Kardashian requires sustainability

Kourtney’s fans know she loves many things: Travis, matcha, her children, vegan foods, cleanses, and, importantly, sustainability.

Kourtney has taken a realistic approach to making Boohoo more sustainable. She knows that change won’t happen immediately and will take some time, especially considering being unsustainable is an issue across the fashion industry.

Although it may not be perfect yet, Kourtney’s line with Boohoo worked hard to use good-quality, recycled fabrics, noting that they used “recycled cotton and recycled PVC.”

The collection has 45 pieces, and 41 of them contain “recycled fiber like recycled cotton.”

Kourtney added that it’s important to “[make] it better quality so that it lasts longer,” veering away from the fast-fashion trend and clothes that fall apart quickly after wearing them.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.