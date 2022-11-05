Kourtney Kardashian in shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip for the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

American social media personality Kourtney Kardashian keeps leaving her fans’ jaws on the floor.

The widely known celebrity, mom, wife, and fashionista always gives people something new to talk about, just like the rest of her family.

She recently gave fans a sneak peek of what happened while she was in Milan, Italy, sharing a bit of what they will see on the next episode of the Kardashians’ reality TV show.

Kourtney looked incredible in different plunging Dolce & Gabbana dresses for her wedding weekend.

She wore a red dress that gave the illusion of being a bodysuit featuring a square neck layered with a beautiful sheer fabric and a flurry shoulders wrap.

She seemed to continue this theme by trying a navy blue strapless bra and matching shorts. She layered it with a sheer black mini dress and a flurry coat of the same shade of blue. This time the dress also included a very Italian piece of art in the middle of her chest.

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in corset Dolce & Gabbana mini dresses while in Milan

The socialite also tried on a pink and black corset-like mini dress that made her legs look miles long.

Lastly, she put on a black corset top with embroidered roses, pairing it with a wine-red long skirt.

She accessorized by putting on a pair of black silk gloves that covered most of her arms and continued the roses moment from the top.

Kourtney posted several pictures of the place and the outfits and accessories she might be wearing on her Instagram.

She dedicated the caption of this post to telling her fans why this specific episode is so important to her.

Kourtney is no stranger to this brand. After all, she married musician Travis Barker in a white dress made by the company. Not only that, but it was also reported that they made millions off this wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about taking Travis Barker’s last name

Kourtney has been in front of a camera for 15 years, and the 43-year-old is no stranger to the media wanting to know all about her personal life.

She recently attended NBC’s Today and talked about the new chapter of her life involving her marriage to Travis Barker, Kourtney’s second marriage.

Kourtney’s full interview from her Today appearance is featured in the YouTube video below.

Asked if she ever doubted taking the last name of her now husband, she assured that “it was a given.” She also mentioned how they have been navigating unifying their families into one.

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.