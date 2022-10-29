Kourtney Kardashian showed off a plunging black bra for a Halloween look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Kourtney Kardashian is a huge fan of Halloween, which isn’t a secret, and the reality star recently shared a darker look to get into the holiday spirit.

The Kardashians star wore a plunging black bra with a black choker necklace featuring black and white pendants.

However, it wasn’t her outfit that drew attention but her entirely gothic makeup look that matched the current aesthetic of Kourtney’s wardrobe.

She wore black lipstick with just a bit of mascara and brushed eyebrows, looking as if she drew inspiration from Nancy Downs in The Craft.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and straightened, and she posed in several selfies from what appeared to be her closet.

She shared a quote from a book in her caption and a picture as well that read,

“Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet

confinement of your aloneness

to learn

anything or anyone

that does not bring you alive

Sign up for our newsletter!

is too small for you.

David Whyte, The House of Belonging.”

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a Halloween-inspired outfit along with decorations

On October 19, Kourtney shared a series of Halloween-inspired pictures that included an outfit from her boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Barker collaboration.

The POOSH founder wore a shiny black miniskirt, a black bra under a sheer white blouse, and knee-high black boots.

She kept her hair styled down and wore a smokey eyeshadow look with pink lipstick.

Kourtney showed off some of the Halloween decorations she had in her house in the background, which included long back strings hanging from the roof and a table covered with a black tablecloth and white material.

In a hilarious shot, Kourtney and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker both wore black hoodies with skeleton masks and sat in front of a garland that said, “until death do us part.”

Other shots included bat pancakes and a picture of the insane entryway Kourtney has at her house, which is decorated with piles of pumpkins and massive skeletons that go up to the roof.

Kourtney captioned the post with a ghost emoji, and it received likes from former Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, momager Kris Jenner, and her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney recently released Lemme Fall in Love as part of her Lemme vitamin brand

Kourtney’s latest business venture, Lemme, is a vitamins and supplements line that started with three different products: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus.

Since then, her brand has added Lemme DeBloat and Lemme Fall in Love to the collection.

Kourtney advertised Lemme Fall in Love, which dropped just a few days ago, in a sizzling picture as she held on to Travis wearing a silky purple nightgown.

Lemme Fall in Love is an “organic flower elixir” that “helps open your heart to fall in love,” according to the Lemme website.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.