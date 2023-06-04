Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a string bikini while getting some Portofino sun

Kourtney Kardashian captivated her hundreds of millions of fans with a sizzling series of images from her getaway to Italy.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star took the occasion to reminisce over a previous visit to Portofino, blessing her 222 million followers with visuals from the vacation.

She kicked off her carousel of photos with a stunning shot of herself soaking up some sun in a black swimsuit and straw hat as she lay on the back of a moving speedboat or yacht.

A swipe on the post revealed Kourtney sitting over the side of a rocky structure with fencing. She had two of her children with her as they looked out to enjoy a scenic view.

The next two slides have Kourtney’s kids hugging and standing together on a small wooden dock near beautiful blue water.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: Mason Dash Disick, 13, Penelope Scotland Disick, 10, and son Reign Aston Disick, 8.

Kourtney enjoyed a boat ride in a bikini during her Portofino trip

In her fourth slide from the trip, Kourtney Kardashian set temperatures soaring in a gorgeous white bikini with black polka dots.

In the memorable shot, she knelt on comfy seating on the back of a boat with her eyes closed and face shaded under the brim of a white hat, seeming to meditate at the moment.

Additional photos show her kids looking at the pigeons in the street and a look at some food they enjoyed. Those pics are followed by a shot of Kourtney wearing a bit more attire with some distressed jeans and a halter top featuring a graphic print of buildings and trees.

“Portofino, Italy August 2019,” Kourtney wrote in the throwback post’s caption to reference her vacation several years ago.

Her reminiscing over Portofino, Italy, brought in over 686,000 likes to go with 1,750 comments from fans. Many praised the Kardashians star’s dedication to her kids in 2019 or her striking looks from the trip.

The location was a memorable one for Kourtney, as not only was it the travel spot for her and the kids, but she also got married to Travis Barker in Portofino last May.

Kourtney announced Lemme products at Ulta stores

In May, the reality TV star revealed that her Lemme Debloat, Matcha, and Focus were officially available at Ulta stores worldwide.

For her May Instagram post, she shared a carousel of photos as she posed with the various products inside Ulta.

For the shoot, she wore oversized white baggy pants with a zippered-up long-sleeved shirt featuring vertical blue and white stripes. She donned a pair of white-framed shades with dark lenses to complete the look.

“Just me racking up @ultabeauty rewards points!” she wrote in part of her caption before directing fans and customers to look for the Wellness Shop in Ulta stores to find her items.



Kourtney, who turned 44 in April, has promoted and discussed her brand, Lemme, on The Kardashians, including a recent episode of Season 3.

In April, WWD reported about the reality TV star expanding her brand, including bringing her wellness products into Ulta stores. The brand, launched in 2022 with partner Simon Huck, arrived from Kourtney’s experience with and love of nutritional supplements.

“Just managing what supplements I’m taking, when, how many, it’s constantly changing,” she said, adding, “I’m constantly doing bloodwork, I do muscle testing to test which supplements test well with my body specifically.”

Lemme products are primarily gummy nutritional supplements available online through Amazon and Ulta websites, with the products mentioned above also in Ulta stores.

A dedicated product page at Ulta features a banner of products next to Kourtney wearing an oversized “lemme live” shirt.

As of this writing, the various gummy supplements cost $30, with several products offered exclusively online, including the Chill: De-Stress Gummies and Sleep: Sleep Tight Gummies.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.