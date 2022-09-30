Kourtney Kardashian sticks out her tongue for Lemme fun

Kourtney Kardashian is photographed sticking her tongue out as she reveals her new product. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian shared yet another flashy photo, as she casually leaned in towards the camera while sticking her tongue out.

The 43-year-old reality tv star seemingly doesn’t mind when it comes to her personal space, as she’s captured the moment with a close-up of her face.

Kourtney has been thriving lately, as she’s been busy with her romantic life, while simultaneously succeeding in all her business endeavors.

The star has been sharing all of these awesome memories and milestones by actively posting them on all of her social media platforms.

In her most recent Instagram post, Kourtney shares the seductive, close-up photo with her 199 million followers.

She captioned the edgy photo by saying, “Welcome to @lemme land, where nothing is at it seems and everything tastes like magic. ✨”

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes us to Lemme land

Kourtney welcomes her fans and followers to Lemme land as she introduces them to her latest matcha gummy vitamin.

In the photo, Kourtney rocks all black attire, as she seems to be wearing a skin-tight, long-sleeve top.

The detail of the top is quite unique, as the pattern has literal water droplets running down the front of it, giving it the illusion of beading water.

The star had her hair straight down, which fell well above her shoulders.

She finalized the fit by incorporating a bold and heavy makeup look, as she rocked some thick black eyeliner and paired it with a smoky black eyeshadow. Her cheeks were perfectly bronzed, and she picked a nude shade for the lip.

Kourtney Kardashian checks off the boxes for both sexy wife and successful businesswoman

Kourtney has been on a journey of happiness and success, as she recently got married to the love of her life, and now, the star just launched her very own health and wellness brand, called Lemme.

Shortly after she married Travis Barker, the star wasted no time getting right to work in order to launch her new Lemme products.

According to Kourtney, the reason behind creating the brand was simple, “For the last 13 years, (after having my first baby and reading about the best foods to feed him) I became really aware of the importance of what we put into our bodies. My wellness journey began! Since then, I have tried so many different things and met with doctors, gurus, specialists, in pursuit of living my healthiest and most balanced life– from oversized supplements that are difficult to swallow to gummy vitamins that were ok on taste but not so good on ingredients, and I learned so much along the way!”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.