Kourtney Kardashian spotted looking sleek and sophisticated in all black just days after Travis Barker ‘wedding’

Kourtney Kardashian might not be legally married to Travis Barker yet, but she continues to show off her sophisticated style.

Kourtney and Travis spent Sunday night exploring Las Vegas following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where the couple ended up at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

Kourtney and Travis stepped out in Las Vegas in the middle of the night following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where Travis drummed on stage with Lenny Kravitz.

As reported by Monsters & Critics, the 42-year-old Poosh founder and her blink-182 drummer fiance eloped, but because it was 2 a.m. and they couldn’t obtain a marriage license, it was all for “fun,” meaning their nuptials were just “practice.”

Kourtney Kardashian rocks all-black ensemble while out and about in L.A.

Following her “practice” wedding with her fiance Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sophisticated fashion sense when she stepped out in L.A. in a sleek, all-black ensemble.

Kourtney walked in sunny L.A., holding a document in her hand (a marriage license, perhaps?) as she rocked a black suit jacket and pants, paired with open-toed wedge heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore her shoulder-length bob down and parted down the middle, channeling her mom Kris Jenner’s new sleek bob.

Kourtney’s pants showed off her best assets, hugging the socialite in all the right places and accentuating her curves. Her corset-like, form-fitting jacket complimented the pants, as did her simple makeup with smoky eyeliner and neutral blush and lipstick, perfectly matched with her red manicure.

Kourtney and Travis focusing on their wedding ahead of The Kardashians premiere

Ahead of their eventful night at the Grammys, Kourtney and Travis showed off their rocker-chic style on the red carpet at the Oscars, once again pulling off some fierce, all-black looks. Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe called the couple “rock royalty” as they posed in matching, all-black ensembles.

Next up for Kourtney, aside from planning her actual wedding ceremony, is her family’s return to the small screen next month for their new series, aptly titled The Kardashians, coming to Hulu.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.