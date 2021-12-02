Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in a white bikini and cowboy hat to promote her booty workouts

Kourtney Kardashian posed in the snow to promote her website, Poosh. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Kourtney Kardashian won’t let the cold weather stop her from turning up the heat on Instagram.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder is known for her approach to healthy living. In 2019, Kardashian used her influence to launch a lifestyle website named after Penelope Disick’s nickname.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her stunning physique throughout her Instagram stories while promoting a recent blog post.

Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini Instagram post

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Kardashian promoted Poosh’s website posts. Although some included holiday-themed content, she decided to sneak in a bikini photo for her fans. In the post, the mother of three wore a white bikini as she posed in the woods.

As she moved her head to one side, Kardashian bent one of her legs and poked out her derriere. She added a white cowboy hat and white, fluffy boots for accessories.

In her caption, the Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami star shared a link to her website. On Poosh, she gave her readers a list of “booty workouts” they could do from home or at a gym. Kardashian used a photo of her sister, Kim Kardashian, for the post’s main image.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Why did Kourtney Kardashian start Poosh?

During the final seasons of KUWTK, the eldest Kardashian sibling often complained about the family’s working conditions. In 2019, Kourt even briefly stepped down from shooting the show. In a statement, she claimed that she wanted to spend her days raising her three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Additionally, Kardashian wanted to utilize her time to develop Poosh further.

According to WWD, the reality star doesn’t run Poosh alone. The company has a small editorial team that includes her high school friend, Sarah Howard. Although she doesn’t create all of the posts, Kardashian said she had “the modern woman” in mind when she launched the website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The modern woman, in my opinion, is somebody who cares about the planet, cares about what we’re putting in our bodies from the inside out, and just doing our best without feeling judged for not being perfect,” she said. “Just because we care about those things or want to be eating healthy or living a certain lifestyle, you can still be cool and sexy and have it all. I don’t want it to feel judgmental, just really like a conversation.”

