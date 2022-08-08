Kourtney Kardashian shows some leg as she goes surfing for Sunday funday

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her surfing skills in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a day out on the lake with her family, though she didn’t sit still and read a book.

The Kardashians star was seen surfing on the lake as she was pulled along by a speedboat.

Kourtney showed some leg as she donned a life vest with a pair of hot pink bikini bottoms and a matching long sleeve shirt. Her hair was pulled back in a low bun, and she smiled wide, enjoying herself.

Kourtney posted more photos from the day out, which was nice and sunny, as she was seen stepping onto the boat.

Kourtney made an outfit change for the first photo in the Instagram carousel, smiling wide as her wet hair was slicked back and laughing about something off-camera.

She had changed into a racy black one-piece, zip-up bathing suit with black elbow-length gloves to match.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a black, one-piece swimsuit

She stood up on the boat in the second photo, closing her eyes and taking in the sun as she showed off her curves.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney captioned the photos, “i💙lake life,” and they received likes from her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis love to spend weekends together

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, have been enjoying their weekends to the fullest, as the reality star loves to post Instagram carousels showing their escapades.

On July 25, the POOSH founder shared a series of photos of the pair, with the first looking like a romantic movie as they walked down the street in front of a sunset.

Kourtney has clearly taken up her husband’s style, wearing a tight, black, long sleeve shirt and baggy, oversized black cargo pants.

She later shared pictures from the beach, rose petals on the bed, and her and Travis’ feet as they enjoyed the ocean view.

Kourtney even showed an envelope with the pair’s couple name, Kravis, written on it.

She captioned the photos, “once upon a weekend,” and they received over 1 million likes, including from Khloe Kardashian and Travis himself.

Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows three different times in just a couple of months

Kourtney and Travis married three times, with the first wedding being a “practice” ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammy awards at the beginning of April.

On May 15, they made their marriage official by getting married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, with Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’ father acting as witnesses.

A couple of weeks later, the whole Kardashian family descended on Portofino, Italy, where Kravis got married in a lavish ceremony. Kourtney wore a very daring wedding dress that was short and tight, with an incredibly long veil that featured the Virgin Mary.

The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22.