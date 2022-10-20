Kourtney Kardashian pulls off a more androgynous look as she goes braless and topless under her suit jacket. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kourtney Kardashian has undergone a huge fashion transformation over the past year, and we are loving it.

Kourtney has always been rather stylish but has opted for some more punk-rock looks now that she’s married to Travis Barker.

However, she is still rocking a lot of cute and stylish looks, she’s just adding a little bit of an edge to a lot of them.

Kourtney has also mastered different ways to rock all types of suits while looking stunning, sometimes with no shirt underneath required.

She recently reposted some pictures to her Instagram Stories that show off this new fashion sense of hers, and the look suits her well.

In the photos from Daniella Midenge, Kourtney poses in a pinstripe suit with rather high-waisted bottoms. The suit jacket is left open, but there’s nothing on beneath the fabric.

Kourtney kept her hair slicked back and out of her face for the shot and a more neutral-toned makeup as she gave some steely gazes to the camera.

These photos highlight her collaboration with Boohoo, just one of her many recent accomplishments.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate engagement anniversary

Earlier this week, Kourtney and Travis celebrated one year since Travis first proposed to Kourtney on their favorite beach.

Kourtney reposted some pictures from the memorable day, though fans can relive the day as many times as they want via Season 1 of The Kardashians.

Fans and viewers of the show have watched Travis and Kourtney’s relationship develop over time, and while some aren’t always thrilled with their makeout seshes, it’s clear that Kourtney is happier than ever.

Recently, she admitted on the show that she had gained some weight, but Travis helped her remain confident, and she’s in love with her body where it’s at and has shared unedited photos to prove it.

Kourtney Kardashian shares unedited BTS photos from Lemme campaign

Last month, Kourtney began the process of unveiling her dietary supplement line, Lemme. Launching the new products included many photoshoots and some behind-the-scenes shares, too.

One set of photos was absolutely gorgeous as Kourtney posed for a mirror selfie and shared unedited photos of herself in her nude underwear.

The Poosh founder looked stunning and confident in the shots as she proved that she doesn’t need a filter or editing to look good – but there’s no hate toward the filters, either.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.