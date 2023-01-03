Kourtney Kardashian shows off her gorgeous curves. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was not going to hide her curves this holiday season.

The mother of three wore a gorgeous white dress to her family’s Christmas party, and she clearly stole the show.

The reality star wore a floor-length gown that featured long sleeves, a tie-up detail, and a stunning cutout. Along the skirt of the dress, fans could see layered ruching with sheer material along the legs for a sexy look.

Kourtney wore her signature raven hair in a chin-length bob. She kept her makeup simple yet elegant with smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

She stood behind her husband Travis Barker, who looked dapper in his all-black suit and fur coat.

The 43-year-old has been open about embracing her curves and acknowledged the fact that she’s gained weight on an episode of The Kardashians.

She explained that eight months of IVF treatment caused the recent change in her body. However, she is very optimistic about her weight gain.

“I’m so into my thicker body,” Kourtney said during the episode. “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating.”

Kourtney then went on to clarify that she was never happy when she was “super skinny.”

Travis Barker is crazy about Kourtney Kardashian’s curves

While some people might be worried about how their partners will react to their weight gain, Travis Barker has no problem with Kourtney Kardashian’s curves.

In an episode of the Kardashians, Kourtney mentioned that even though she was having difficulty looking at mean social media comments, Travis has been loving her new look.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,'” she said. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better.’”

She continued explaining that having a supportive partner who is constantly showering her praises no matter what size she is really helped her embrace the changes in her weight. Now, Kourtney actually credits Travis for her learning to love her body.

Kourtney Kardashian is obsessed with Lemme packaging

One thing about the Lemme CEO is that she puts a lot of care into her work.

Lemme is Kourtney Kardashian’s vitamin brand that she launched earlier this year.

While wearing a gorgeous purple body suit lined with matching feathers, she explained to her fans that the bottles the vitamins come in are made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Their mailing and shipping boxes are also made from 100% recyclable compostable, biodegradable, and FSC-certified paper.

The company’s goal is to be a truly sustainable brand, so Kourtney Kardashian partnered up with One Tree Planted to make sure that they were growing thousands of trees each year to restore the world’s forests.