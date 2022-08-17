Kourtney Kardashian shows off toned physique in crop top for gym sesh

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her gym-honed physique in a crop top and leggings. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her healthy, clean diet, but she’s not only keeping her body fit in the kitchen.

The Kardashians star works out like crazy as well, and despite the fact that her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian talk more about their fitness journeys, Kourtney is incredibly toned as well.

Fans can find a ton of tips and tricks for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle on Kourtney’s website POOSH, where she shares recipes and exercise routines.

The reality star recently posted an Instagram Story from the gym where she showed off her curvy figure in a black crop top with matching black leggings.

She shared the presumably makeup-free selfie in a mirror from what looked to be her own private gym as she said good morning to her more than 196 million Instagram followers.

Kourtney shared a link to her POOSH website for an article entitled, “How to Activate The Pelvic Floor to Optimize Your Workouts.”

Kourtney Kardashian donned a crop top for a POOSH article about the pelvic floor

The article gives tips from the pelvic floor, health, and wellness expert Courtney Virden, who told POOSH, “Focusing on the pelvic floor during your workouts can help you improve your connection and engagement with it.”

Kourtney is a big fan of a variety of exercises, including reformer Pilates. She shared a video of herself doing an intense workout along with POOSH co-founder Sarah Howard in which she used a pilates machine with her feet attached to one-side mid-air as she grabbed on to two straps to pull herself up.

Suffice it to say, Kourtney is clearly crazy strong.

Kourtney adheres to a strict diet on top of her gym routine

Not only does Kourtney enjoy a good pilates workout (sometimes twice a day), but she also eats a gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free organic diet. Though that would be difficult for anyone else, Kourtney revealed to Cosmopolitan that there are several gluten-free bakeries in her area where she can still indulge her sweet tooth.

On her POOSH website, she recommends limiting sugar, fruit, alcohol, salt, and refined flour to avoid cellulite, though with a diet like that, it’s hard to imagine there’s any food left.

Of course, The Kardashians star is not a robot and still needs her cheat days to feel human, something she made sure to write about on her website. She told the website, “I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner.”

She added, “On my recent trip to Turks, we had a handful of junky foods, like Double Stuf Oreos and Cheetos, for all of us to snack on.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians begins streaming on Hulu on Thursday September 22.