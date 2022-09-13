Kourtney Kardashian shows off toned legs in black blazer for magazine interview, talks Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her latest all-black outfits. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kourtney Kardashian’s stunning physique is obviously due to her lifestyle choices, which she recently decided to show off in a number of chic outfits for a magazine shoot.

The Kardashians star shared photos while wearing a black, oversized blazer as a dress, showing off not only her fashion credentials but business as well. She looked incredibly chic in the daring ensemble, showing off her toned legs as she sat on the edge of a couch.

Making her legs look even longer was a pair of black heels that featured a net material, she kept the classy look going by clipping her hair up into a chignon and letting some bangs fall forward.

Keeping her makeup on the dark side, Kourtney added a mysterious touch of dark eyeshadow and a nude-pink lipstick.

In a second photo, Kourtney kept her hair in the same chic bun but changed into a black, strapless dress that featured a cinched in corset around the waist and emphasized cups around the chest.

The last photo in the Instagram carousel was closer to Kourtney’s current style, that’s been influenced by her new husband Travis Barker. She wore a black leather dress with long sleeves that clung to her curves in all the right places.

Kourtney Kardashian talked about her wellness routines and IVF in a new interview

The pictures were to go along with an interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine, in which Kourtney discussed her wellness routine and her new vitamin and supplement company, Lemme.

It’s not surprising that the reality star would start a vitamin and supplement line, being that she’s super into eating healthy and clean.

In the interview, Kourtney mentioned doing an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse, which involves a ban on sex, caffeine, alcohol, and sugar for five days.

She said, “It’s to reset your body. You do all of that—and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours.”

She added, “Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”

Kourtney’s IVF journey has been documented on The Kardashians, as she and Travis were seen attending doctor’s appointments to check out the situation.

During the interview, Kourtney revealed she had stopped IVF treatment to focus on the wedding, but it’s possible they will start up again.

Kourtney revealed what her new brand Lemme is all about

Just yesterday, the POOSH founder finally revealed what her new Lemme brand is after dropping hints all week.

In a nude photo surrounded by dots and lying down, Kourtney revealed she had been dreaming about her own vitamin brand for five years.

She let followers know the line would be dropping on September 27.

Season 2 of The Kardashians will start streaming on Hulu beginning September 22.