Kourtney Kardashian showed off her beauty and knowledge of trendy treatments in a stunning mirror selfie.

The mother of three treated her 204 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous picture via her Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star rocked a black sports bra and Mastermind boxers as she posed from her bathroom and struck a pose.

She held her phone in one hand, allowing her to capture her reflection and show off her forest green manicure.

Kourtney pouted her lips and looked into the viewfinder with natural makeup and glowing skin. Her hair was short with a fashionable bob and side part, giving a bit of a bedhead vibe.

But Kourtney wasn’t just stunning fans with her looks. She also brought up an interesting topic: Pro-aging. Of course, if fans wanted to know more, they had to click the link, leading to a Poosh article.

For those who don’t want to do any Googling, pro-aging has become a trendy substitute for anti-aging because it takes an attitude of acceptance.

Kourtney Kardashian promotes pro-aging on Poosh

Poosh tapped Candace Marino, or The LA Facialist, for an interview about pro-aging and why it was superior to anti-aging. The skincare expert provided information about the latest trend and its benefits.

Candace explained, “Pro-aging celebrates life. It recognizes the ageing process as a gift.”

Candice said that by accepting what one has, rather than lusting for what once was, a person could achieve more happiness and freedom.

She continued, “It’s about working with your body, caring for it, loving it, nourishing it both internally and externally, and celebrating the wisdom and confidence that comes with age instead of obsessing over what once was.”

Kourtney has always been about natural processes, so her approach to aging made a lot of sense.

The wife of Travis Barker has also shown a passion for supplements and healthy ingredients and combined her love with a new business venture.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals new Lemme product

Kourtney released Lemme supplements in September. The original Lemme trio included three flavors: Lemme Focus, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Matcha.

In early October, Kourtney released Lemme Debloat with probiotics and prebiotics to aid digestion.

This week, Kourtney released a fifth flavor, Lemme Sleep. The latest drop contains lavender, melatonin, l-theanine, and chamomile, to promote regular sleep with a non-addictive formula.

Khloe Kardashian served as the Lemme sleep fairy for the exciting new release and addition to Kourtney’s growing empire.

