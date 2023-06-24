Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump in bikini for ‘sweet summer’

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian has kicked off summer by rocking her bare baby bump and loving every minute of it.

Last week Kourtney revealed that she and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first child together.

The Kardashian star, no longer having to hide her growing belly, proudly showed it off to welcome in the summer season.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kourtney shared a mirror selfie of her changing body.

Striking a pose, Kourtney looked stunning in a tiny green bikini with her bare baby bump front and center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There was no caption or message needed for the picture, as Kourtney let the image speak for itself.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump in a bikini for ‘sweet summer’

Along with using Instagram Stories to unveil her pregnant body, Kourtney also did a post expressing her happiness that summer’s here.

The Poosh founder shared a carousel of photos that kicked off with Kourtney still in the green bikini, sharing a close-up of her face sporting sunglasses. She also included the mirror selfie as well as a video of her home highlighting some of the summer decors.

Kourtney also included pictures of her son Reign and daughter Penelope having some pool fun. There was even a full-on picture of her outside oasis.

“sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭,” was the caption on her IG post.

It was a dream come true for Kourtney and Travis to be having a baby together. They have been talking about it since Season 1 of The Kardashians.

However, pregnancy isn’t slowing down the entrepreneur as she takes her Lemme brand to the next level.

Kourtney Kardashian partners with Ulta Beauty

Although the public just found out Kourtney was pregnant, she’s clearly a few months along. Kourtney did a great job of hiding her baby bump until she was ready for the world to see.

Last month, Kourtney announced her brand Lemme had joined the Ulta Beauty family, and her bump was not visible courtesy of an oversized blazer and full-legged pants. What was visible, though, was Kourtney’s excitement over partnering with Ulta Beauty.

“You can now find @Lemme Debloat, Matcha, and Focus in-store nationwide at @Ultabeauty stores (look for the Wellness Shop inside!) Happy shopping!” she wrote on an Instagram post filled with pictures promoting the partnership.

Until this point, Lemme products could only be purchased on the website. Kourtney joins sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have also teamed up with Ulta Beauty to share their products.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are adding to their family. The Kardashian star gave fans a look at her growing belly as she kicked off the summer season.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.