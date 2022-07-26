Kourtney Kardashian shows off ample assets in tiny string bikini

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a barely there string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her famous curves as she lounged by the pool, looking every inch the famous Hollywood reality star.

The Kardashians star laid on a cream-colored couch with her legs together, and her toes pointed so as to give the best angle of her taut figure.

She wore a brown string bikini that showed off her busty chest and a large sunhat as she looked down and held on to it.

Her dark hair was down, though mostly covered up, and she appeared to be makeup-free as she kept it natural, including no nail polish on her toes.

The most noticeable thing about the shot was how tan Kourtney looked, her bronzed glow matching the brown-hued aesthetic in the Instagram Story.

She was advertising an article on her POOSH website entitled, “THE CLEAN-ISH SELF-TANNERS That Give Us More Confidence Naked.” The list featured products from Isle of Paradise and Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a dark green bikini last week

Kourtney doesn’t show off her bikini body very often. However, lately, she has been posting it on Instagram every chance she gets.

Last week the POOSH founder posted a selfie wearing a dark green bikini from her sister Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American, along with a scarf on her head and black sunglasses, adding to the old Hollywood glamour.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Along with a photo dump of pictures from a romantic weekend with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a wet selfie with her ample chest taking center stage. Her hair was slicked back, and her face was makeup-free after the refreshing pool dip.

She captioned the photos with a series of emojis, “🚲🌴🍦🧼😎🍽🥪🫧🌱= desert dream,” and they received over 1 million likes, including from model Emily Ratajkowski.

Kourtney frequently shares pics from her weekends with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney loves posting pictures from her weekends with husband Travis Barker, and the pair looked more loved up than ever, clearly still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

In April 2022, Kourtney spoke to Harper’s Bazaar before the premiere of the new Hulu show The Kardashians and gushed about her husband.

Of their constant PDA, which many fans of the show have commented on since The Kardashians started streaming their first season, the oldest Kardashian sister said, “I think that Travis looks at life in a really special way like no one that I’ve known, to where it’s as if nobody exists. I can get more shy but it’s helped me so much to be present and pretend like no one’s there. My mom will be like, ‘Can you stop for one second and talk to me?'”