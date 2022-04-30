Kourtney Kardashian shows off ample assets in barely-there thong bikini in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian displayed her buns in a thong bikini on vacation in Italy with Travis Barker. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted showing off her buns while on a romantic Italian getaway with beau Travis Barker.

The affectionate couple is well-known for excessive shows of PDA, and the current vacation in Italy has clearly prompted even more romantic displays between the lovers.

Kourtney shows off her assets on vacation

Kourtney slipped into a skimpy, black thong bikini and threw on a see-through black cover-up on top. She paired the look with black sunglasses, black sandals, and a messy bun.

Travis showed off his huge variety of tattoos, wearing black swim trunks with Dolce&Gabbana boxers underneath.

The pair were seen getting hot and heavy as Travis lay on a beach chair with Kourtney on top of him. The Blink 182 drummer cupped Kourtney’s famous derriere, as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. TMZ obtained paparazzi shots of Kourtney in her thong bikini with Travis.

Fans have speculated Kourtney might be pregnant

Some fans have speculated if Kourtney may be pregnant, due to the fact that she appears to frequently be covering her stomach as of late, including in these recent photos.

Kourtney is usually known for showing off her body, especially on social media, so it’s not surprising that her covering up would spark rumors.

She has been open about her IVF journey on The Kardashians, claiming she and Travis want to have a baby together.

Kourtney posted an Instagram pic of her date night outfit in Milan

Kourtney and Travis have been seen in various parts of Italy while on vacation, with their most recent sighting being in Lake Como.

Yesterday, Kourtney posted an Instagram pic from dinner in Milan. The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself wearing a tight, black leather dress with long sleeves and a very low neckline that showed off her ample cleavage.

She paired the look with knee-high leather boots, multiple clear bracelets, and a sparkling purse. She wore her hair twisted up in a knot with a few strands hanging by her face.

The post also featured photos from an Italian dinner that included red wine. She captioned the photo, “buona sera, signorina.”

Kourtney and Travis got ‘married’ in Las Vegas

The reality star and her rocker (unofficial) husband sparked speculation they either got married again or were looking for wedding venues after Travis posted an Instagram story of the inside of a church in Milan.

The pair got “married” in Las Vegas recently, with both of them sharing pics of the drunken ceremony on their Instagram profiles. However, they never obtained a license and said, “practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney posted a pic of her and Travis in black leather jackets standing in front of an Elvis impersonator, with the caption, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The reality star and ‘husband’ Travis are still on vacation in Italy, perhaps scoping out more potential wedding venues?