Kourtney Kardashian shows off abs in cutout bodysuit for new hair reveal

Kourtney Kardashian has been experimenting with shorter hairstyles recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian has had short hair for a while now, but she decided to go even shorter recently in another sign of her evolving style.

While Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian look as if they’re evolving into the same person, she has gone for an edgier style as of late.

Since meeting her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney has been seen in a lot more black and leather materials. Now, she has the hair to match.

Kourtney posted an Instagram Story in which she showed off her new do’ and it was much shorter than she’s ever worn it.

The POOSH founder was seen running her fingers through her black hair, which was cut just above her chin and all one length. It was parted in the middle and stick straight.

Kourtney wore a clinging black body suit with a cut-out in the center and her makeup featured a dark smokey eye with a light pink lip.

Before getting her new cut, Kourtney posted a poll to her Instagram Stories featuring Kendall Jenner with hair so short it was cut around her ears.

The poll said, “Debating this haircut,” and while 30% seemed to like it, a whopping 70% said no, they didn’t like it.

So, while she didn’t go as short as Kendall in the picture, she definitely chopped quite a bit more off.

Kourtney Kardashian has been experimenting with shorter hairstyles

Kourtney has been experimenting with shorter and shorter hair over the last couple of years and started by cutting her hair into a bob in August 2021. It surprised everyone, as she had always had long hair.

In November 2021, Kourtney sported a sliced bob, which involves longer ends in the front, and shorter, blunt ends in the back for an edgy vibe.

Then, in December of that same year, Kourtney changed it up a bit by making it stick straight and the same length all over as she parted it in the middle.

Her hair stylist, Peter Savic, posted the new cut on his Instagram, writing, “New haircut for my friend Kourtney @kourtneykardash”.

Kourtney’s bob has grown out in recent pictures

In recent pictures, Kourtney’s short hair grew out a bit and went just past her shoulders, though she still kept it mostly parted in the middle.

In pictures from her Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian fashion show, Kourtney parted her tresses in the middle, and they matched her edgy outfit perfectly.

She wore a black lace jumpsuit, with a matching black bra and high-waisted underwear underneath.

In a video on the Instagram carousel, Kourtney’s hair can be seen blowing in the breeze, giving off the full effect of her stylish chop.