Kourtney Kardashian shows off a new look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kourtney Kardashian looked edgy and dark as she posed in a new photoshoot for her boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian collection.

The Kardashians star posed in a crocodile print black trenchcoat that looked incredibly mysterious and chic. It was tied in the front, and Kourtney showed some leg with what appeared to be nothing underneath.

She paired it with sky-high black leather ankle boots and black sunglasses, giving off major The Matrix vibes, while her hair was pushed back in a faux-hawk, making her look like her mother, Kris Jenner.

Her accessories also included a pair of gray star earrings, and while her makeup wasn’t entirely visible, she did wear dark pink lipstick.

Kourtney gave a view from all sides of the coat and even showed some behind-the-scenes shots from the campaign.

The series of shots, which were taken in front of a steel gray background, were liked by her sister Khloe Kardashian, mother, Kris Jenner, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Kourtney Kardashian debuted her new boohoo collection at New York Fashion Week

Kourtney proudly debuted the new collection during New York Fashion Week, and just last week, boohoo shared a video giving a behind-the-scenes look at what really went on.

In the video, Kourtney is seen giving an interview and said, “I am super excited to show the collection. Are people going to love it as much as I do?”

Despite being proud of the collection, Kourtney received a lot of criticism for pairing up with a “fast fashion” brand such as boohoo.

She was forced to issue a statement via Instagram in which she was seen wearing the same black trench coat. She claimed she thought long and hard about doing a collection with boohoo because the first thing that comes to mind when she thinks about “fast fashion” is that “it’s bad for our planet.”

When the brand approached her about being a “sustainability ambassador,” the POOSH founder said she knew she would get backlash because “the two just don’t go hand in hand.” However, she realized the concept isn’t going anywhere.

She claimed, “I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

Kourtney said she’s happy it’s making an impact as well as starting a conversation and revealed she has been pushing the brand to make some small changes.

She concluded by inviting experts who have ideas or suggestions for the brand.

Kourtney recently shared an outfit from her second drop with boohoo

Kourtney recently shared a photo with pieces from the second drop of boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian.

She was seen in a thigh-skimming black skirt, a black bra with a see-through long-sleeved shirt, and knee-high boots, giving off major Halloween vibes.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.