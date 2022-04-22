Kourtney Kardashian shows her belly in a bikini amid pregnancy rumors 

Kourtney Kardashian shares bikini pictures amid pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

Kourtney Kardashian showed that she doesn’t have anything to hide as she displayed pictures in a two-piece swimsuit.

Kourtney, who just turned 43 years old this month, appeared on Kim Kardashian’s social media page in a tribute to Kourt’s birthday. She wore a blue one-piece while her sister wore a blue two-piece.

After responding to rude pregnancy rumors, Kourtney shared a picture in a bikini on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney and Travis have allegedly tried to get pregnant the old-fashioned way and later with IVF. Kourtney discussed her attempts with IVF and the unpleasant side effects that she experienced on her new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian shows her tummy in a bikini amid pregnancy rumors

Kourtney Kardashian posted a bikini picture on her social media as pregnancy rumors plagued the reality TV star.

Kourtney wore a silver choker and a long necklace with a cross. Her swimsuit featured a belly chain, and her makeup was minimal.

She wrote in the caption, “What 2 add or subtract from your beauty routine.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney’s string bikini was orange, maroon, yellow, black, and white. She sat on a beach chair with towels underneath her toned body.

Whether or not Kourtney is pregnant, she looks great.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are determined to get pregnant

Back in February, rumors of Kourtney’s desire to get pregnant surfaced.

Kourtney and Travis already have a handful of children between them. Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick: her son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign. Meanwhile, Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children together: son Landon and daughter Alabama.

Sources close to Kourtney revealed her desire to have a child with her fiance Travis Barker.

The source explained, “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant.” The source continued that the two were trying the old-fashioned way but were not opposed to IVF.

Kourtney Kardashian talks IVF on The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian went in-depth in a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, on The Kardashians. In the conversation, Kourtney revealed shocking information about IVF and menopause symptoms.

Kourtney shared that her IVF treatments left unwanted side effects, such as weight gain.

She also explained that the medication put her into menopause. Kourtney is particular about what she places in her body, and she didn’t like the effects of IVF.

Kourtney’s fertility attempts and journey to the altar are subjects of conversation on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.