Kourtney Kardashian shows curves in skimpy bikini as she twins with pal

Kourtney Kardashian displayed her curves in a skimpy white bikini with a friend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kourtney Kardashian certainly knows how to turn heads, especially in bathing suits, and she did just that on Friday as she wished her friend a happy birthday.

The Kardashians star showed off her absolutely sensational figure in a racy white bikini that featured strings going up the sides, connecting the top and bottoms.

She walked confidently on a beach with white sand and hazy blue sky, as she put one toned leg in front of the other. She looked to the side as her friend ran up behind her in a matching bikini in black.

Kourtney’s hair looked slightly damp as she made her way out of the water, perhaps having taken a refreshing dip earlier.

She had no accessories, except for a pair of sunglasses with a white rim, giving her a classy look despite the bikini and beach vibes.

Kourtney wrote in a caption across the photo, “@steph_shep would pack me a matching bikini… (I did the same for her, so we have lots of twinning bikini looks).”

Kourtney Kardashian has received intense backlash for her recent Boohoo collab

The POOSH founder has received intense backlash over the last few days for partnering with Boohoo, a British online clothing company whose specialty is basically “fast fashion.”

The criticism came after Kourtney not only announced her collaboration with the brand but that she was their “sustainability ambassador.”

They’ve been accused of “greenwashing,” with an article in British Vogue even writing about them under the title, “Fashion Is Still Trying To Greenwash Away Its Problems.”

Kourtney told Vogue, “I’ve done a collection like this before. There was no backlash. Well, it wasn’t tied in with sustainability.”

As for the environmental issue, Kourtney claimed there are problems “within the entire fashion industry, not just fast fashion.”

Kourtney addressed the criticism in an Instagram carousel, that featured her in a sleek leather jacket with modern sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote about Boohoo approaching her, and while she said she believed “fast fashion” isn’t going anywhere, she believed the collection would bring attention to the problem.

She wrote, “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

Kourtney recently attended the fashion show for the new collab

Just a couple of days ago, Kourtney and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, attended the fashion show for her collaboration with the brand at New York Fashion Week.

The pieces were all in the aesthetic that Kourtney has been showing off since she met Travis, with a majority of the pieces being in black, as well as lace and leather material.

Kourtney shared photos to her Instagram from the show, in which she was seen wearing a sexy see-through, lace jumpsuit that featured a matching black bra and high-waisted underwear.

It was a full-on dominatrix look, with black heels, an embellished clear and black necklace, and black leather gloves as added accessories.

In the caption, Kourtney thanked Boohoo, the models, and her friends who all came out in support of her collaboration, with the shots receiving even more love.