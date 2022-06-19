Kourtney Kardashian shows curves in sheer braless top, tiny skirt

Kourtney Kardashian shows off in a black braless crop top and tiny miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kourtney Kardashian, or Kourtney Kardashian Barker as she goes by on social media, flaunted her curves in a sexy mirror selfie.

The recently-married reality TV star showed that marriage does a body good as she posed in the mirror and displayed her assets.

Kourtney promoted her lifestyle and wellness website, called Poosh, and invited others to try it out. The mother-of-three posted from a closet and told fans how they could get their best “date night” attire.

Judging from Kourtney’s look, her all-black, body-baring date night outfits did her some favors– she secured Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker.

The friend of TikTok star Addison Rae flaunts her body the least of the sisters, but when she does, she makes it worth her fans’ while.

Kourtney Kardashian opted for black in an outfit show-off posted to her Instagram Story. The Poosh founder invited fans to get her date night look.

Kourtney displayed her ample cleavage in a black, sheer bandeau, with a cutout in the strappy center. She paired the braless crop top with a tight black miniskirt and showed off her impressive obliques. She pivoted her hips and revealed the toned thighs she worked so hard to achieve.

Pic credit:@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney was barefoot in the closet, showing off a bright red pedicure, which matched her bright red manicure. Behind Kourtney was a color-coordinated closet filled with garments and gowns. Clothing with tags and a pair of sneakers littered the floor behind her.

Kourtney covered her face with her newly-cut hair– The Kardashians star is rocking a shoulder-length bob these days.

Kourtney Kardashian is unhappy with The Kardashians’ editing, production responds

During The Kardashians Season 1 Episode 4, Kourtney dined with a Kardashians staffer and friend, Steph Shepard, and aired her grievances about filming. She also expressed annoyance with the inclusion of baby-daddy Scott Disick in her major life events.

Kourtney said, “We like film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and we’re just so annoyed because they’re like swirling us in with this drama.”

The executive producer of The Kardashians, Ben Winston, heard Kourtney’s complaints and appreciated that she felt comfortable voicing them. He explained, “We’ve almost given her her voice of the cut that she didn’t like, and we put it on air, and I think that’s fair to her.”

The Kardashians Season 1 finale aired Thursday on Hulu.