Kourtney Kardashian shows ample cleavage in newly released courthouse wedding pics

Kourtney Kardashian bared her cleavage in courthouse wedding pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been married for some time now, but there are naturally several pictures that they never released to the public.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star shared new photos from her courthouse wedding to Travis, which took place in Santa Barbara.

The pair had to get legally married in California before their bigger wedding ceremony which took place in Portofino, Italy just weeks later.

Kourtney shared new shots from the intimate legal ceremony, in which her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, acted as a witness.

Kourtney wore a white, very tight minidress with ruching all down the front and sides, with what looked like a red heart decoration in the center. She paired the dress with long, white, elbow-length gloves, and a long white veil.

The POOSH founder shared a carousel of photos from the big day, showing off some major cleavage that was enhanced due to a push-up effect from her dress.

Kourtney Kardashian shared never-before-seen photos of the Santa Barbara wedding

In the first picture, Kourtney was seen eating an afternoon lunch with her grandmother, Travis, and another witness as they shared a toast and drank champagne.

Other pictures showed the foursome getting their picture taken all together outside the courthouse, and in the last photo, Kourtney bared some major cleavage as she leaned down to sign her marriage license.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney dedicated the post to her grandmother, writing in the caption, “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️ so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

The photos received likes from model Bella Hadid, as well as from Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney and Travis got married in Las Vegas and Portofino, Italy as well

Kourtney and Travis had three wedding ceremonies after a whirlwind six-month engagement, with the first being “practice” nuptials in Las Vegas after the Grammys.

By the time they entered the venue, it was too late to obtain a marriage license so they just exchanged vows for fun.

Their third ceremony was on May 15, of which Kourtney shared the recent photos, and their last wedding took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22.

It’s safe to say that their Las Vegas wedding looked like the most fun, even if it was also the only one that wasn’t legal.

In a caption posted next to photos of the drunken wedding ceremony, Kourtney wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”