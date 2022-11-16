Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a tight corset. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

It’s Travis Barker’s birthday, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian decided to celebrate in a major way. Kourtney stunned her fans with a mini photoshoot and paired it with a sweet note to celebrate her favorite Scorpio’s birthday.

The two posed on top of a dresser in both black and white, and colored photos. Kourtney wore a tight black corset that was covered in a subtle houndstooth pattern. The corset cut off right at the torso, leaving little to the imagination.

She paired it with black patent leather heels to match her chic corset.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum looked so good that she didn’t even need accessories, but instead just held a white flower throughout the photoshoot.

The raven-haired beauty wore her shoulder-length locks in big barrel curls for a romantic look.

Known not to be a fan of makeup, she decided to switch it up with this glamorous look. She wore gold eyeshadow with nude pink lipstick.

On her Instagram story, she showcased beautiful photos between her and her husband. In her caption, she wrote a happy birthday note, that warmed her fans’ hearts

“I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker. You have changed my life forever.”

Kourtney comforted Travis Barker amid plane fears

Kourtney is very aware of the tragic plane crash that Travis Barker experienced in 2008. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the two just had their extravagant wedding in Milan and were headed back to New York via private jet.

The couple had a very touching moment where Kourtney embraced her husband and decided to pray for him and the safety of the plane.

She then reassured Travis, letting him know that they were going to be alright and arrive safely. Prior to dating Kourtney, the Blink 182 drummer had not been on a plane in 13 years.

Travis Barker inspired Kourtney’s Brand Lemme

The relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, is clearly a supportive one. The reality star spoke with Elle magazine about her vitamin brand Lemme, and she admitted that her Lemme Matcha gummy was partially inspired by her husband.

“Travis actually gave me my first matcha,” she told the publication. “My days are always a puzzle, and I like that matcha gives you sustained energy. It isn’t something that will make you jittery.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 12/11c on Hulu