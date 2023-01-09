Kourtney Kardashian shared an exciting photo dump featuring her son, Reign, a few bikinis, and some fashion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in a white and black striped swimsuit and later in a colorful knit bikini.

The Lemme founder dropped an 11-part photo dump shared on Instagram with her 208 million followers over the weekend.

The reality star showed off her toned physique in both ensembles, but the striped one-piece really took the cake.

That could be why Kourtney chose to start the IG carousel with a shot of her in the one-piece.

Kourtney sported a short bob and bright red lips that perfectly matched her olive skin.

She stood angled to the side as she snapped a picture of her reflection in a mirror wearing a black and white swimsuit. Kourtney’s one-piece had vertical black and white stripes for a classic look. The garment had black strings tied up the side with cutouts that showed a lot of skin.

Kourtney Kardashian stuns in swimsuit and bikini for photo dump

A swipe right showed Kourtney in a fabulous trenchcoat with black and white leather. The coat had stylish patchwork, and Kourtney paired the garment with black leather boots.

Another shot was a throwback of Kourtney wearing a chevron-patterned knit bikini top and rocking long hair.

Other pictures showed Kourtney filming her Hulu series, The Kardashians, while striking poses.

Kourtney’s photo dump was a great reminder of how beautiful the reality star is.

Her casual yet fashionable ensembles were a great way to show off her toned body, and her chic accessories only added to the overall look. Whether it’s a one-piece, a bikini, or something in between, Kourtney always knows how to look her best.

But if Kourtney needs a boost, she has just the product to help, thanks to her supplements line.

Kourtney Kardashian launches Lemme supplements

In September, Kourtney launched Lemme supplements, a line of healthy gummies packed with vitamins.

Kourtney has always been vocal about healthy ingredients, so the launch was a natural fit for the Kardashian sister.

Kourtney added a touch to the supplements line, detailing the steps she and her team made to create a sustainable product.

Kourtney wrote, “It is important to me that each of Lemme’s bottles and caps are made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, (no virgin plastic)!✨Our mailers and shipping boxes are 100% recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and made with FSC-certified paper.”

Kourtney also revealed that the packaging for Lemme was carbon neutral.

Fans can purchase the supplements in varieties like Lemme Focus, Lemme Sleep, Lemme Macha, and Lemme Debloat.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.