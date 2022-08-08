Kourtney Kardashian shares jaw-dropping view in hot pink one-piece swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her curves in a hot pink, one-piece swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sensational curves on Sunday as she enjoyed a family day on the lake.

Under a gorgeous blue sky, Kourtney wore a hot pink, one-piece suit with a zipper as she lounged on a boat with her daughter Penelope.

The Kardashians star splayed both arms out over the expensive-looking boat as her daughter sat next to her as she accessorized with a black bucket hat and a black pair of sunglasses that hid her face well.

In a second photo, Kourtney lifted her legs up onto the boat, displaying how long and lean they were. She removed her hat, showing her hair that was tied back in a tight bun with a middle part.

She simply captioned the images with hearts, and they were liked by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as the POOSH Instagram page.

Kourtney was previously seen enjoying a surfing session as she was pulled along behind the boat while wearing a life vest on top of her hot pink swimsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian slipped into a black, one-piece swimsuit for the lake day

That same day, Kourtney posted an Instagram carousel in which she was seen wearing a life vest and stepping onto the boat with a big smile on her face.

She made an outfit change and was seen in a black, one-piece swimsuit that was paired with elbow-length black gloves.

She closed her eyes as she put her arms over her head and soaked up the sun, displaying her curvy physique in the process.

Kourtney captioned the photos, “i💙lake life,” and the photos received likes from her sister Khloe as well as Kim Kardashian.

The POOSH founder was seen in an Instagram Story taking part in a surfing session and was pulled along the lake by the boat.

Kourtney has appeared much happier since marrying her husband Travis Barker

Kourtney looks incredibly happy these days, especially after marrying husband Travis Barker in May — though she was always known as the more cynical one on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In March, she spoke about her snarky reputation with Bustle and how filming the reality show was affecting her.

She told the publication, “[the show] was affecting my happiness. So I was like, ‘What’s more important to everyone? Our happiness or sharing something that isn’t going to make me happy?’”

Despite always having some kind of snappy one-liner, Kourtney claimed by the end of the show she had become really sensitive due to starting therapy.

She said, “It made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite.’ But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.’”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.