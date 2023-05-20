Kourtney Kardashian shares bikini throwback with a guessing game

How good is your memory?

That’s what Kourtney Kardashian wants to know with a little guessing game and a throwback picture.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a throwback picture of her in a bikini while on the phone.

At the bottom of the share, she asked fans to “guess the year” the picture was taken.

We’re not experts, unfortunately, but the amazing picture does seem to be reminiscent of Kourtney from her 2013-2015 era.

Mostly, the only thing that’s changed is her hair — this Kardashian looks absolutely stunning!

Kourtney Kardashian shares a bikini throwback on her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian feuding on The Kardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians premiers next Thursday, May 25, and fans are ready for this family’s drama to hit the screen big time.

As Monsters and Critics has previously reported, Kourtney and her sister Kim seem to be feuding something heavy as Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

Kim is certain that their sisterly relationship will be repaired through their familial bonds, but we’re not so certain that Kourtney feels the same way, as the eldest sister shared that she feels there are “no boundaries” and “no respect” in the family.

While fans and critics alike have to wait for this drama to air out on our television screens, the sisters are already dealing with this drama in real-time, and it’s only being bolstered by each of them seeing their confessionals from the show.

For now, hopefully, Kourtney can take some of her own advice and Lemme Chill on it for a bit.

Kourtney Kardashian: Lemme see

Part of Kourtney’s youthful appearance no doubt stems from her clean lifestyle, and she has her own line of dietary supplements to prove it.

Over at www.lemmelive.com, Kourtney has established a line of dietary gummies and elixirs to help with common problems and health.

Her most popular gummies are Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus, but she also offers the sleeping aid Lemme Sleep, vaginal health gummies Lemme Purr, and Lemme Debloat for healthy daily digestion.

For elixirs, Kourtney has created Lemme Fall in Love for the bedroom, Lemme PMS to balance hormones around that time of the month, and Lemme Sea Irish Sea Moss liquid drops, all developed with a delicious floral flavor to make being healthy easier.

Lemme guess… You want to know the cost?

Each elixir retails for $25 and each gummy bottle retails for $30, though fans can save a little by bundling or subscribing for recurrent deliveries.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.