Kourtney Kardashian is stunning in a bikini for her 2022 photo dump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark-Media

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating a year of love with her family as 2023 begins.

The Kardashians star had a lot of ups in 2022, including marrying her husband Travis Barker and launching Lemme, her line of dietary supplements.

Though Travis did have a health scare and it appears the two have put having their own baby on the back burner, 2022 was still a fruitful year that Kourtney can look back on fondly.

She took to Instagram to share a few photos from the year with her millions of followers, naturally opening up with a New Year’s picture of her and Travis in 2023 party glasses.

The second slide caught viewers’ attention as Kourtney posed standing in a pool and looking up at the moon on a dark and somewhat cloudy night.

Her hair was tied back, and she was wearing what appeared to be a blue bikini, highlighting her new curves as she celebrated her new and curvier body.

Other pictures included family highlights with her, Travis, and their combined family as well as some sneak peeks at their New Year’s celebration.

Kourtney Kardashian announces Lemme Sea

Lemme continues to grow as Kourtney adds more and more dietary supplements to her yummy Lemme line.

Already stocked with Lemme Sleep, Lemme Matcha, Lemme Debloat, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus gummies, the brand only had one tincture, Lemme Fall in Love, until now.

Earlier this week, Kourtney announced the launch of Lemme Sea, a new tincture comprised of Irish Sea Moss, biotin, and vitamin D3.

Lemme claims that Lemme Sea promotes healthy skin and hair as well as helps thyroid function, boosts the immune system and brain health, and supports digestion, metabolism, and overall bone, teeth, and muscle health.

Kourtney revealed on her personal Instagram page that sea moss can be very beneficial to her diet as a vegan, but she always had a hard time adding it into her routine because of the taste, but now she can get her sea moss intake in with the sweet taste of Lemme.

What’s next for Kourtney in The Kardashians Season 3?

The eldest Kar-Jenner sister announced that the family was filming Season 3 of the family’s hit Hulu show back in October, but little details were revealed as to what fans would see when Season 3 comes out.

As for Kourtney, fans can likely expect some insight as to her courthouse wedding with Travis as well as more details on their Italian ceremony with the family. Of course, Travis’s health scare with pancreatitis will likely be a huge factor in the new season as well.

It’s possible that fans will gain more insight into Kourtney and Travis’s journey to having a baby together, but by the sound of it, it seems like Kourtney has stopped her IVF treatments and the two are just focused on themselves, their health, and their blended family right now.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.