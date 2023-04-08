Kourtney Kardashian roasted over plates of food in her bathroom

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a feast in her bathroom, but her critics thought it was plain gross.

Kourtney lives an affluent lifestyle and likely gets just about anything she wants, when and where she wants it.

That appeared to be the case in an Instagram post in which Kourtney shared several photos as she engaged in seemingly mundane tasks, including a meal in her bathroom.

The carousel of pics included Kourtney washing her face at the bathroom sink, enjoying a bubble bath, soaking up the sun, and posing for some photos clad in various attire.

One photo in the carousel, however, caught her fans’ and critics’ attention, and it didn’t even feature Kourtney in the pic.

The third slide in Kourtney’s IG post depicted a bathtub full of pink water and bubbles, surrounded by a medley of food and drinks.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a meal with Travis Barker in the bathroom

Plates and cups were scattered across the floor and on the toilet lid, filled with fruits, salads, a half-eaten burger, fries, and desserts, with bottles of champagne and half-empty flutes strewn about.

Kourtney didn’t provide any details about her activities in the caption, simply using a slew of emojis reading, “😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫.”

More than 1 million of Kourtney’s 217 million followers liked the post, and nearly 7,000 headed to the comments, most of them knocking her choice to enjoy a meal in her bathroom.

Critics come for The Kardashians star for eating in the bathroom: ‘Disgusting’

“Food in the bathroom is not the move 🤢,” wrote one of Kourtney’s many critics. Another called putting food on the toilet “nasty,” while another claimed Kourtney’s lavatory dining session nullified her classiness.

Others expressed their disgust over the post, with one even threatening to unfollow Kourtney because of it.

More naysayers put Kourtney on blast, calling her photo “disgusting” and “Gross.”

Jenna Bush Hager slams Kourtney Kardashian’s lavatory feast

Kourtney’s Instagram followers weren’t the only ones turned off by her bathroom chow down. Jenna Bush Hager slammed Kourtney’s decision to eat in the bathroom during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“I don’t like the idea of bringing food into the bathtub or anywhere close to that area,” Jenna said. “Guess what happens in there?”

It doesn’t appear that Kourtney was bothered by her disparagers’ comments. She has continued to share content on Instagram, including a recent photo carousel, encouraging her followers to let themselves “evolve.”

In addition to her typical fashion-forward and high-end artsy posts, Kourtney recently shared a clip of her and her husband, Travis Barker’s upcoming documentary, ‘Til Death Do Us Part.

The documentary will be available to stream on Hulu on April 13 and features never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage that she and Travis recorded amid their wedding journey.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25 on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 can currently be streamed on Hulu.