Kourtney Kardashian reveals recovery after months of IVF

The Kardashians star is “finally” starting to get her energy back. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Almost a year after stopping IVF treatments, Kourtney Kardashian is “finally” starting to feel like her old self.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF,” the reality star, 43, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, adding, “for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

The message was accompanied by smiling emojis and a black-and-white snapshot of Kourtney’s treadmill.

Kourtney has been open about the severe side effects she experienced while taking IVF medication. On a Season 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared that she had “gained so much weight” as a result of the meds, which had also put her “literally into menopause.”

Kourtney married her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, in May, after almost one year of dating. The couple has been vocal about their desire to expand their blended family – and about their struggles with IVF.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” the star has said of her fertility treatments.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian felt ‘pushed’ into doing IVF treatments

In fact, as Kourtney recently revealed in a podcast interview, she had been hesitant to try the procedure at all and felt she was “a little bit pushed” into doing so.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant… it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘go right away,’” the Poosh founder told Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October.

The reality star added that she and Travis were “now done with IVF” and hoping that “God [blesses] them with a baby.”

Kourtney is the mother of three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Travis and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, have two children: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. Travis also helped to raise his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, and the two are very close.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker open up about IVF

The rocker has also opened up about the difficulties of IVF. Last month, Travis told GQ magazine that he hopes to normalize the role that men play in the fertility process by sharing his own ups and downs on The Kardashians.

“I don’t care if I’m c**ming in a cup, or whatever,” he told the magazine. “It’s real life.”

“And if any of that can help people,” the rocker added, “… That’s real.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.