Kourtney Kardashian reveals her lips tattooed on Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have proven time and time again that they aren’t afraid of putting their love on display.

Over the course of their relationship, the two have been snapped at various red carpet events, fashion shows, and concerts getting hot and heavy.

The newlyweds have continued ignoring critics and internet trolls complaining about their over-the-top PDA.

But some of their displays of affection are a bit more permanent than paparazzi photos.

The new Mrs. Barker recently took to Instagram to share a token of her relationship with Travis.

In an Instagram Story, Kourtney shared a snap of one of Travis’ tattoos honoring their steamy relationship.

Kourtney’s lips are just one of Travis’ many tattoos. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian seals her marriage with a kiss

The photo, which Kourtney shared with her 196 million Instagram followers, shows a tattoo of her lips on Travis.

The proud wife captioned the photo, “my lips on my husband.”

Travis got Kourtney’s lips tattooed on his bicep in October of 2021. He went to tattoo artist Scott Campbell and covered up ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s name with a scorpion and Kourtney’s lips.

The artist shared a photo of Travis’ fresh ink with the caption, “Scorpio season. On @travisbarker…Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two.”

Although Travis’ body is covered in ink, he’s still found space to honor his new wife Kourtney. But her lips aren’t the only thing permanently inked on his body.

The Blink-182 drummer also has Kourtney’s name tattooed across his heart, as well as some ink created by the Poosh founder herself.

While the mother of three is not a professional tattoo artist, she’s already wielded a tattoo gun twice to tattoo her husband.

But despite outward appearances, Kourtney has had more than just love, marriage, and baby carriage on the brain over the past year.

Kourtney announces new company Lemme

After teasing her fans for what felt like forever, Kourtney revealed that she’d be dropping her new brand Lemme later this month.

Although the new company’s website doesn’t share many details, the oldest Kardashian sibling took to Instagram to share a bit about her new wellness brand.

Speaking directly to her followers, she described Lemme as a “new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life.”

The brand will officially launch on September 27.

