Kourtney Kardashian has been feeling incredibly confident lately as she has embraced a new love and a new body after gaining weight from her IVF treatment.

However, The Kardashians star loves her new look, and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker would wholeheartedly agree.

She has been all about showing off her curves, and this time it was with a nighttime bikini shot as she advertised an article on her lifestyle website Poosh.

Kourtney stood in a pool with palm trees and an ominous-looking sky in the background as she looked up at a full moon that appeared to be casting a reflective light across her.

She wore a string bikini that accentuated her hourglass curves, and her toned muscles were noticeably visible as the water covered her body.

She posted the link to a Poosh article called, What’s In My Control, and under that wrote, “Vs. what is not in my control.”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a Poosh article about control

For the article, the website interviewed author Monica Berg who said we all like to have schedules, plans, and routines, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, how we respond when things don’t go according to plan can be a problem.

She said, “Many try to control their lives by creating systems, lists, routines, rigid schedules—you name it—to impose a bit of order and combat the specter of the unexpected.”

Monica continued, “When we focus too much on things that are out of our control, that means we are giving over our energy to those things instead of what we can control.”

The article then gave a list of things that are out of our control and things we should let go of immediately.

Kourtney’s brand Lemme has added several new products since the launch

Kourtney’s new vitamin and supplement brand Lemme has gone from strength to strength since their launch last year. They started with just three products and have already expanded to seven different vitamins as well as drops.

The current best-sellers are the Lemme DeBloat, which are daily gummies to aid in digestion, and the Lemme Matcha, which gives the body energy.

Other products from the brand are Lemme Sleep, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus gummies, as well as the Lemme Fall in Love and Lemme Sea drops.

The newest product, Lemme Sea drops, are already sold out and feature “92 of the 102 minerals that your body is made of and needs to support healthy bodily functions.”

On top of the individual products, fans of the brand can also buy bundles which include the 24/7, Lifestyle, and Essentials Bundle, which saves you $10 on the three included containers of gummies.

