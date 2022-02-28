Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy rumors continue as Poosh founder covers belly with oversized leather jacket

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy rumors continue to swirl after new video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Is she or isn’t she?

Rumors continue swirling that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child. The pregnancy rumors have been a common theme during Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.

In May, reports of Kourtney’s pregnancy appeared, as fans believed she dropped hints about having a girl. In October, the couple got engaged in California, and rumors of pregnancy persisted.

Kourtney released a new video for Poosh on Sunday that furthered speculation. Kourtney makes a limited appearance in the Poosh video at the end, wearing a loose leather jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian continues to fuel pregnancy rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s new video from Poosh continues to fuel rumors about the reality star’s potential pregnancy.

Kourtney’s wellness site called Poosh released a new video that featured Kourtney’s daily routine. The video is titled Poosh Your Wellness 2022. It starts with Benny Drama as Kourtney Kardashian, as she wakes up and starts her day.

Benny Drama is known for his Kardashian reenactments.

The video shows various health and wellness experts as they give advice on healthy lifestyle tips. After Benny Drama’s appearance as Kourtney, the video shows a workout routine by obé Fitness Instructor Liz Chestang. Shan Boodram, a Sex and Intimacy Expert who has appeared on the Netflix series Too Hot To Handle, also makes an appearance.

The new YouTube video caused fans to speculate that the Poosh founder was hiding a baby bump.

At the end of the video, Kourtney sits down with her Poosh team as they drink green juice. Kourtney is at the head of the table and wears a loose leather jacket. Kourtney reviews the footage that Poosh has and discusses future plans.

A satisfied Kourtney says, “This Poosh Your Wellness is by far the best thing we’ve ever done.”

This video comes after Kourtney shared blurry selfies of her in all black to her Instagram this weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want children together

Kourtney and Travis first linked up in January 2021 and have had a whirlwind romance. In October, Travis proposed to Kourtney in Montecito.

The lovers have five children from previous relationships, but sources say they want more. Travis Barker has Alabama and Landon, with ex Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick, Mason, Reign, and Penelope.

A source told US Magazine that it is only a “matter of time” before the lovers have a child. The 42-year-old reality star and 46-year-old rock star are trying to conceive the “natural way” but are also looking into IVF.