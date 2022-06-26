Kourtney Kardashian poses on beach with assets on display for La La Anthony’s birthday

Kourtney put her assets on display to celebrate La La Anthony’s birthday. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian put her assets on display for a recent beach pic with longtime family friend La La Anthony.

Kourtney joined her sisters Kim and Khloe over the weekend as well as some of their A-list celebrity friends to celebrate La La’s 40th birthday.

Sharing a pic to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kourtney posed with La La and Simon Huck, marketing executive and another longtime friend of the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in sequined mini dress on the beach

Simon shared the pic to his Stories, which Kourtney then re-shared to her own. The 43-year-old mom of three stood next to the birthday girl, donning a sparkly, sequined mini dress.

Kourtney’s dress shimmered with the flash of the camera, showcasing its large sequins which covered the star from her shoulders to her upper thigh. The mini dress included a plunging v-shaped neckline, spaghetti straps, and hugged Kourtney in all the right places.

Kourtney accentuated her tanned, shapely legs with a pair of gold, strappy heels and carried a matching, shiny gold clutch as she posed in the sand. The Kardashians star opted to wear her long, brown hair down and parted in the middle as she gave a half-smile to the camera.

Also taking to their Instagram Stories to celebrate La La’s milestone birthday were Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe. Kim shared a pic of herself and La La and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most loyal craziest friend on the planet! @lala My ride or die! I couldn’t do this life without you.”

For her part, Khloe celebrated their friend with a snap of herself, La La, and Kim posing in bikinis on the beach. “Queen @lala you are the most loyal, kind, funny. I can go on and on… if only They knew the stories,” Khloe captioned her snap.

Kourtney finds time for exercise following night of partying on the beach

Following the beach celebration with La La and Simon, Kourtney then took to her Instagram Stories to share a pic of herself fitting some exercise into her daily schedule.

Kourtney shared a mirror selfie as she sat atop a Pilates machine. Sporting a black graphic tee and black leggings, Kourtney gently tugged on her t-shirt as she arched her back and stuck out her behind while giving a kissy face to the lens.

Kourtney’s weekend birthday celebrations come amid her quest to get pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby. The newlyweds have been open about their desire to start a family of their own and recently Kourtney admitted that she’s been eating quail eggs daily as part of their conception journey, which are said to be helpful when trying to conceive a baby.

